STIHL India Marks its Presence at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS 2024 World Championship in Milan

New Delhi [India], November 24: At STIHL India, certain moments serve as powerful reminders of why the brand stands tall across the world, moments that celebrate the legacy of precision, performance, and people who live by these values. One such moment unfolded at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS World Championship 2024, held on 24th - 25th October at the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy.

The championship, known globally as the pinnacle of competitive logging sports, brought together the finest athletes whose mastery of skill, grit, and precision echoes the very spirit of STIHL. From STIHL India, Mr. Parind Prabhudesai (Managing Director) and Mr. Raghavendra P.M. (Sales Director) were joined by select dealers and employees who continue to play a key role in expanding and strengthening the brand's footprint across India.

As they witnessed the world's best athletes compete, the delegation found deep parallels between the competition's spirit and their own work back home, from dealers who tirelessly serve customers through every season, to employees who know their machines inside out, to leaders who push for consistency and transformation in India's fast evolving market.

Their journey to Milan, Italy went beyond borders and time zones, it symbolized STIHL India's growing global connection and its commitment to excellence. It reflected a culture built on showing up, staying curious, and taking pride in understanding the larger STIHL world they are part of.

Every delegate present in Milan represented a chapter in STIHL India's success story - one written through years of dedication in markets, workshops, and customer networks across the country. Their participation stood as a testament to STIHL India's rising strength: a brand that continues to grow steadily, remain trusted, and uphold the same values that define STIHL worldwide.

The team returned home carrying more than just memories, they brought with them a renewed understanding of STIHL's global spirit, a deeper sense of purpose, and a sharper commitment to maintaining the standards that have built STIHL's legacy. For STIHL India, this experience in Milan reaffirmed not just where the brand stands today, but the shared vision of where it's headed next stronger, united, and true to its promise of precision and performance.

