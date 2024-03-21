STL's Optical Connectivity solutions pave the way for digital connectivity in Europe

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Berlin [Germany], March 21: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today shared the impact of its custom-designed Optical Connectivity solutions for its marquee customers in Europe, at the FTTH Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

With its extensive focus on Digital Decade 2030, 81% of the EU population now has access to 5G, while fibre networks are accessible to ~50% of the population and accelerating strongly. This demonstrates the pace and scale of network build-outs in the region and opens up the path to 100% coverage by 2030.

Optical Connectivity products, such as terminals, connectors, and enclosures, play a pivotal role in taking fibre connectivity to the premise level, providing scalable solutions to de-skill field installations, and speeding up the fibre deployment process.

STL is one of the few players with end-to-end capability across the fibre value chain, starting with glass preform, different single-mode fibre types, cables and finally, Optical Connectivity solutions. This enables the company to purpose engineer solutions that solve specific customer challenges. With over two decades of R&D experience, STL is well-equipped to meet the demands of various network architectures. These solutions have found tremendous success with top service providers across the European region. Some of these solutions include:

* Opto-CRS terminals: Co-designed and deployed for one of the largest service providers in the region, Opto CRS is an IP68 Enclosure used for underground and aerial Networks. IP68 rating ensures these boxes are shielded against all above-ground and underground elements. It also ensures high compatibility across different network architectures (underground and aerial), leading to a longer network life and reduced costs, due to a double-layered sealing mechanism that excludes all human error factors.

* Compact Optical Ribbon Closures (CORC): Optimised for aerial and underground deployment, CORC was designed for a leading alternate service provider, along with intermittent bonded ribbon (IBR) cables. This made the installation process easier and faster. This helped them achieve 25% faster installation with seamless central office-to-premise connectivity, realising benefits like scalability and agility, lower total cost of ownership, and extended network lifetime (up to 30 years).

* Opto-Bolt Connector with Drop cable: A simplified plug-in-a-box solution that replaces field manual labour, for example, rare splicing skills, and saves time for large-scale deployments. It brings modularity to network design through its plug-and-play features and simplifies field operations for large-scale deployments. STL designed the Opto-bolt connector in combination with a drop cable, for one of the largest network operators, wherein a round cable was used instead of a flat one, for easier handling and installation. In the terminal, the connector ports had a step design for optimised port identification. All connectivity is pre-installed in the factory. Factory labour is easier to scale with the deployment rates while maintaining high-quality standards, as each product is tested before being shipped to the field.

Commenting on STL's Optical Connectivity portfolio, Rahul Puri, Regional Sales Head, STL, said, "We are passionate about transforming billions of lives by connecting the world. Our end-to-end optical solutions, including Optical Connectivity, are taking our purpose forward every day. It is heartening to see the impact they are creating for our customers. As we move forward, we will stay highly focused on designing and developing solutions that will solve our customers' problems in the most meaningful ways."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

