Stock Market Jumps in Early Trade Sensex Gains 342 Points, Nifty Above 22,219

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 342.48 points to 73,338.79 in early trade, extending its previous day's gain.

The Nifty climbed 96.25 points to 22,219.90. From the Sensex basket, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid and Infosys were the major gainers. HCL Technologies, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were among the laggards.