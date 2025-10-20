Stock Market News: Nifty Surges Past 25,900 on Diwali as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank Lead the Rally

The market opened on a strong note, with the Nifty crossing 25,900 for the first time since October 1, 2024. Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank led the charge.The Nifty Bank index has surged significantly, hitting yet another record high. RIL, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra BAnk were among the top gainers on Sensex.

At 9:16 AM, Nifty50 was trading at 25,903.40, up 194 points or 0.75%. BSE Sensex was at 84,591.13, up 639 points or 0.76%.US markets ended higher on Friday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's recent statements regarding China and responded positively to regional banks' quarterly performances, which alleviated credit risk concerns.