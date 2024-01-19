Stock Market Open on Saturday: BSE and NSE to Conduct Special Live Trading Session on January 20, Check the Schedule Details

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special live trading session on Saturday, January 20, as part of a drill to test their Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

Both exchanges will hold two live trading sessions in the equity and F&O segments, simulating a real-time transition from the primary site to the DR site in case of an emergency.

Trading Schedule:

9:15 AM - 10:00 AM: Regular trading session on the main site.

11:15 AM - 12:30 PM: Special trading session on the DR site.

Pre-Session Activities:

8:45 AM - 9:00 AM: Block deal window on the main website.

9:00 AM - 9:08 AM: Pre-open session on the main website.

9:30 AM - 9:45 AM: Call Auction Illiquid session on the main website.

Disaster Recovery Sites Explained:

A disaster recovery site is a backup facility equipped to maintain business continuity in case of disruptions at the primary site due to natural disasters, power outages, or cyberattacks. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandates stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations to have DR sites and regularly test their functionality.