Stock market snaps four-day losing streak; Sensex ends over 447 points higher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : The Indian stock market snapped a four-day losing streak, ending strong on Friday, led by buying across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 447.55 points at 84,929.36, and the Nifty was up 150.85 points at 25,966.40. The mid and small-cap segment clocked stronger gains.

Among the sectors, almost all the sectors ended high. Nifty Realty, Auto, Healthcare, Oil and Gas and Pharma spiked almost 1%.

Financial Services index rose by 0.41% while the Nifty Bank ended 0.27% higher.

On market's weekly performance, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "Domestic equity markets remained largely range-bound on a weekly basis, with no major indices or sectors showing significant outperformance or underperformance. The Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 declined marginally, while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices delivered near-flat performance. On the sectoral front, BSE IT and FMCG recorded modest gains, while most other sectors ended the week in the red."

"The Indian rupee touched a new high against the US dollar before retracing back to some extent. On the domestic macro front, November 2025 CPI inflation remained benign and the goods trade deficit moderated, offering some support to the economic outlook," he added.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said, "The rupee strengthened sharply to 89.60, gaining over 0.7%, supported by likely RBI intervention after testing lows near 91.00. Near-term direction will depend on RBI meeting minutes, dollar movement and FII flows, with the rupee expected to trade in the 89-90 range."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "FIIs continued to be net cash sellers to the tune of Rs 21,688.26 crore as of Dec'25, till date. Global equity markets priced in concerns around AI data center investments, softer-than-expected inflation prints in the US and rising JGB yields."

"On the economy front, November CPI inflation was benign at 0.71%, the goods trade deficit moderated to USD 24.5 bn in November, goods imports declined 1.9% yoy in November, with non-oil imports contracting 21% mom to US$48.6 bn, led by a sharp decline in gold and silver imports. FPI flows are expected to remain volatile," he added.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited said, "Global equities rallied as US CPI undershot estimates, reinforcing expectations of a softer Fed stance despite concerns over data reliability amid the shutdown. Investors now look for signals on the Fed's 2026 easing trajectory.

"Domestically, strong global cues and bargain hunting lifted indices, with large-cap stocks leading gains. Oil prices continued to soften on oversupply concerns and subdued growth outlook. While sentiment remains constructive, near-term volatility may persist amid uncertainty over trade deal timelines and upcoming macro data releases," Nair added.

