Stock Market Update: Sensex and Nifty Experience Significant Decline On Monday

Amid the ups and downs of the stock market on Monday, the BSE Sensex fell by 616 points to close at 73502 points at the close of business. The Nifty of the national stock market fell by 161 points to close at the level of 22332 points. All indices including Nifty Midcap 100, BSE Small Cap, Nifty IT and Nifty Bank closed lower. Shares of Apollo Hospitals, Nestlé India, SBI Life and Cipla rose during the session. While shares of Tata Consumer, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid and Tata Steel fell the most.

On Monday, the stock market closed with a big fall. The stock market was trading in the red zone throughout the day. Talking about the companies that gave bumper returns to the stock market investors, out of 10 listed companies of Gautam Adani Group, five companies saw decline in shares and five companies saw gains in shares.

Shares of Adani Group's ACC Ltd rose marginally to close at a gain of Rs 9, while shares of Adani Wilmar declined by Rs 9. Shares of Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Finance and IRCTC registered slight gains on Monday. However, shares of SBI Card, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Devyani, HDFC Bank and Patanjali Foods declined.