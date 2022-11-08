Stock markets shut on Guru Nanak Jayanti; normal trade to resume tomorrow

Indian stock markets will remain closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Normal trading will resume on Wednesday.

Today's holiday will be the last for the current calendar year 2022. There were 13 trading holidays this year, the list available on exchange websites showed.

On Monday, Indian stock indices traded largely steady with a positive bias, and the rupee appreciated considerably against the US dollar.

Sensex closed at 61,185.15 points, up 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,202.80 points, up 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent.

The rupee is reported to have appreciated by 43 paise to close at a month high of 81.92 against the US dollar versus the previous session's close of 82.44.

The latest return of foreign fund inflows and a relative weakness in the US dollar supported the rupee's appreciation.

Data from National Securities Depository Limited showed foreign portfolio investors bought equities in India worth Rs 16,878 so far in November.

In October and September, foreign portfolio investors were net sellers amid the strong US dollar index, weak rupee, and tightening of monetary policy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor