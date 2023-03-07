Stonefield Flavours launches World’s First Flavour that celebrates Women of the World

WOW Coffee is an extremely versatile flavour that was created as a tribute to honour the distinctively different personas of women around the world

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Stonefield Flavours, the fastest growing Indian Multinational in flavour industry today created history by launching World’s first flavour that celebrates the distinctively different personas of women of the world. WOW Coffee, a thoughtfully and artistically crafted flavour from the Stonefield Creation team is extremely versatile in nature. In combination with specific formulations, WOW Coffee can create a whole range of varied coffee flavours like Filter Coffee, Mochaccino, Macchiato, Irish Coffee, Affogato etc.

Stonefield Flavours is one of the very few flavour manufacturing companies that has a women-led workforce. Even when flavours and fragrances industry are heavily criticized for being male dominated, the Stonefield management always ensures women get equal opportunity at all levels. Thus, most of the departments in the company are headed by women.

Through this latest initiative, Stonefield wishes to make a statement on the global platform by taking a cue from the world of food and flavours. No two women are alike, so are coffee. Call her Sanskari bahu or bossy lady or social bee, call it filter coffee or Americano or Capuccino… no title can fully describe the signatory uniqueness of a woman, nor coffee. Just as coffee has several layers to it, each woman can have several dimensions to her personality which is often overlooked in stereotypes. WOW Coffee flavour was created by combining varied dynamic characteristics of coffee.

Coffee is one of the most preferred flavours by women consumers in India. Statistics show more than 60% of consumers of leading coffee chains of the country are women. Since historic times women play a very important role in coffee supply chain as well. From pickers and producers to baristas and roasters, women contribute to every stage of coffee processing, yet they are highly underrepresented in the larger scheme of things. Coffee is growingly becoming a symbol of ‘independence’, ‘social justice’ and ‘fostering of love’ for Indian women.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Neena Tom, Technical Director, Stonefield Flavours added, “A flavour is a celebration of different taste elements. Quite often women are tutored to behave in a certain way in professional, personal, and social circles. Not often do we realize; somewhere a woman loses her own originality in all this social conditioning. WOW Coffee is a flavour that captures all the wide and varied characteristics coffee brings along, without compromising on its authenticity.”

“Just like they say men are from Mars and women from Venus, it will be imprudent to make a stereotypical statement that women love lattes while men prefer espressos. A growing number of women, millennials and gen Z alike prefer espressos and dark filter coffees. It is important brands realize the changing taste preferences of individual consumer groups to stay ahead of the competition. At Stonefield, we always ensure our customers stay on top of what will define the future of taste,” said Ms Keerthy Pathur, Marketing Lead, Stonefield Flavours.

WOW Coffee is a Nature Identical flavour that can work exceptionally well in a range of applications including Milkshakes, Cakes, Cookies, Ice Creams, Syrups, Liquers and more. The Chief Executive Officer of Stonefield Flavours, Mr Sandeep Devgan said, “At Stonefield, we always stand for inspiring change and delighting lives. This International Women’s Day, we hope to bring a change in society’s attitude towards generalizing women’s preferences and personalities. WOW Coffee is only an attempt to capture the vividness of women’s distinctive personas, but nothing can truly capture her magic and effervescence. We wish all the women of the world, a very happy Women’s Day.”

Watch the exclusive campaign video here: https://stonefield.in/index.html

Getting to know Stonefield Flavours:

Stonefield Flavours is the fastest growing Indian Multinational company in the flavour industry. With its exclusive focus on flavours and tastes, Stonefield brings together centuries of combined technical experience to become the taste partner for top FMCG companies of India and beyond. With creativity at the heart of everything, the business follows an applications-driven model to create flavours that shape the future of taste.

Built with the purpose of delighting lives through creative tastes (that of customers and the end consumers), Stonefield’s winning difference is its exceptional customer experience. With technology and world-class infrastructure at its backbone, the company is distinctly positioned to offer creative and value-added taste solutions that help customers win in the marketplace.

With an ever-expanding flavour library that comprises of a whole range of flavours- brown, dairy, ethnic, fruit and savoury, Stonefield takes pride in its creations that taste closest to its natural counterparts. Industry’s finest applications professionals, who form the core of the team, ensure every flavour sees the light of the day in the most delectable formats. From bakery to beverage, dairy and sauces, confectionery and more, Stonefield’s application expertise enables customers, big or small, to deliver exceptional taste experiences.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor