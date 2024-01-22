Stonex India Supports India Art Fair's Expanded 2024 Young Collectors' Programme

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 22: As the 15th edition of the India Art Fair, the largest platform showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia unfolds its schedule, Stonex India steps into the spotlight to support the Young Collectors' Programme. The showcase for collectors will start with an exclusive preview which will be held on 27th January in the capital.

Stonex, driven by its core brand philosophy of "CREATING AN IMPRINT ON TIME", has partnered with India Art Fair to support emerging and trailblazing artists. This partnership aims to empower the next generation of artists on a global scale, highlighting Stonex's role in the arts community.

Gaurav Aggarwal, CMD Stonex Group, says "We believe in elevating the value of natural stone through creativity and craftsmanship. We are launching an art residency program in Kishangarh, which will be the foundation for two new businesses - Stonex Icons and Stonex Couture. These businesses will partner with artists and designers to redefine the value of stone.

The partnership with the India Art Fair aims to encourage young collectors to engage with emerging artists from different backgrounds. Through this partnership, Stonex aims to support and contribute to the future of art, fostering creativity and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. Our association with the India Art Fair is in line with our commitment to empower the next generation of artists to create their "Imprint on Time"."

India Art Fair launches its momentous 15th edition from 14 February 2024 with its biggest presentation of exhibitors yet. Alongside the fair, India Art Fair is also at the center of a month-long parallel programme that sees Delhi-based galleries, institutions, and collectives organize special exhibitions and events across the city, giving visibility to its vibrant cultural ecosystem.

Building on previous editions, this year's programme returns to STIR with an exhibition by Immerse, a young artist support programme, to encourage young collectors to engage with emerging artists from beyond the urban capitals of India.

Umah Jacob, Director of External Relations & Outreach, India Art Fair, comments, "The Young Collectors' programme is one of India Art Fair's key properties and contributions to the Indian arts landscape and market. Through our year-on-year expansions on the programme, we are nurturing and boosting the arts ecosystem of the future, helping build strong relationships among fresh young artists and creatives, the organisations platforming them and our vibrant set of young collectors."

Wribhu Borphukon, Curator of India Art Fair's 2024 Young Collectors' Programme, comments, "The 2024 Young Collectors' Programme promises to be one of the most expansive and exciting yet, with programmes engaging the region's widespread and diverse creative potential with artists, designers, fashion houses and more coming together to envision the future of South Asian art and culture together."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor