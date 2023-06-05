STPI Organizes Seminar on Growth Avenues for Indian IT Industry and Emerging Tech eco-system on its 32nd Foundation Day

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 5: On the occasion of the 32nd STPI Foundation Day, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) today conducted a seminar on "Growth avenues for Indian IT industry and emerging tech ecosystem", which was graced by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, IAN; Dr. Ganesh Natrajan, Chairman, 5F World & Honeywell India; Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Persistent Systems, and Ajai Chowdhry, Founder, HCL & Chairman, EPIC Foundation.

The event witnessed three Exchange of MoUs - STPI Next Initiatives & BRC, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and STPI Next Initiatives & India Angels Network and Center for Entrepreneurship Development and STPINEXT initiatives and Incubation (CEDI) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy. An agritech report titled "Innovations through Agritech: A study on the adoption and impact of technology on agri and agri-allied sectors". The report aims to provide insights into the current state of Agritech in India, the challenges faced by the sector, and the opportunities for growth and innovation.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, who was the chief guest of the event, extended his greetings to STPI for clocking 32 years and listed out six pillars of IT development.

"Today, the world is talking about digital transformation. India is moving from e-governance to digital governance, where each service has to be online. The six major pillars of development that make India an IT superpower are connectivity, low-cost data, affordable devices, people-friendly policies, future-ready talent, and cyber security," said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY.

Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, who delivered the welcome address, said, "It's a proud moment for all of us as we have completed 32 years of serving the IT/ITES industry. Over these last three decades, STPI has achieved many milestones. STPI mitigated the 3 basic concerns of the industry including ease of doing business, high-speed internet, and computing devices."

Ajai Chowdhry, Founder, HCL & Chairman, EPIC Foundation said, "India and STPI need to move towards high-value addition and products."

"The world is changing and we should be looking at where India's next opportunity lies. STPI has created a fantastic support system for the software industry. They have been exceedingly successful in proving that enabler which was essential to get it started and to scale. Now, we have to move towards high value-addition," he added.

Esteemed panelists including Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Suresh Raman, Vice President and Regional Head Chennai, TCS; Sairee Chahal, Founder & CEO, SHEROES & Mahila Money; Sridhar Muppidi, Co-founder, PurpleTalk India Private Limited; Dr. Shakti Goel, Chief Architect and Data Scientist, Yatra Online Limited and Suryansh Jalan, President, FarEye Technologies deliberated on "IndiaAhead: TechAde of opportunities and STPI's role in promoting emerging technologies ecosystem".

