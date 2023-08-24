STPL CEO Mr Rahul Gaywala Honoured as “CEO of the Year” by ASSOCHAM

Rahul Gaywala (CEO)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 24: STPL, a Surat-based global leader in various kinds of technology solutions, has earned yet another prestigious award. This time, the company’s CEO Mr Rahul Gaywala, has been honoured as the “CEO of the Year” award by The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The prestigious national award was presented to Mr Gaywala at a ceremony held in Kolkata on August 18, 2023. The award is part of the 8th edition of the TechMeet & Technology Excellence Awards, initiated by ASSOCHAM, India. The award recognises outstanding contributions at corporate, individual/team and agency/institution levels.ASSOCHAM, founded in 1920, is the nation’s earliest apex chamber established by the Government of India’s Ministry of MSME. The Government of India’s Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) focuses on assisting businesses with the potential to substantially impact India’s growth trajectory over the next 25 years when the country will be celebrating its 100th year of independence.

Mr Gaywala has been selected in the technological segment of the awards from across India. He has been chosen by an eminent jury for his exceptional contribution in the fields of laser-based diamond processing and safe-trading solutions, robotics and automation, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) based extended reality. The corporate categories for the award included new technologies, AI technology solutions, technology innovations for business, SaaS, green technologies, Blockchain solutions, cyber security and mobility solutions.

Mr Gaywala has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993. He oversees the global operations of the company, including business development, R&D, production, and supply chain, but technological advancement is very close to his heart. As a distinguished Indian Technocrat, he has led the transformation of the Indian and international diamond processing industries and successfully used those breakthroughs in other fields as well. He is an uncommon combination of a visionary, a hard-core innovator, a motivator, and a technocrat, with extensive experience in diamond technology, industrial laser, medical devices, and the life sciences industry.

In the past three decades, he has been instrumental in steering STPL towards transforming the diamond industry from a labour-intensive industry to a high-tech, automated engineering industry. While in the medical industry, he has helped India be self-reliant by indigenously developing medical stents. He is also leveraging his expertise in additive manufacturing.

Overseeing the growth of the company, Mr Gaywala has always focused on finding ways to transform entire industries and ensuring large-scale benefits to society and the nation. He has contributed immensely to developing critical infrastructure such as data centres for tech development, technology innovations and international collaborations, tech solutions across segments and also for futuristic technologies.

Mr Gaywala is passionate about creating and empowering teams to drive future-ready product innovation, expand STPL’s global business, and establish the company as a globally renowned leader in the provision of innovative laser solutions. Additionally, he actively collaborates with universities to bridge the divide between the business world and academia. Mr Gaywala has won numerous honours for himself and the company due to his exceptional knowledge of the industry and his contributions to society.

