Streamline Beauty India Pvt Ltd Introduces Olaplex's Highly Anticipated Products to the Indian Market: Lashbond Building Serum and 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo

New Delhi [India], June 12: Olaplex, the renowned leader in hair care innovation, is thrilled to announce the official launch of two highly anticipated products in the Indian market: Lashbond Building Serum and 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo. These cult favourite haircare solutions have captivated beauty enthusiasts worldwide with their transformative and revolutionary formulas, and now, Indian consumers can experience the exceptional benefits firsthand.

Olaplex has built a strong reputation for its groundbreaking hair repair and protection systems, and the introduction of Lashbond Building Serum marks their entry into the lash care category. Designed to enhance the natural beauty of eyelashes, this serum is a game-changer for those seeking longer, thicker, and healthier-looking lashes. Its scientifically advanced formula works by nourishing and fortifying lashes from root to tip, resulting in visibly stronger, fuller, and more resilient lashes over time.

"We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for hair care to the lash care industry with the launch of Lashbond Building Serum in India," said Aankith Aroraa, Founder & CEO, Streamline Beauty India Pvt Ltd.

In addition to the Lashbond Building Serum, Olaplex is also introducing the 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo to the Indian market. This revolutionary product offers a unique solution for hair refreshment between washes, effectively eliminating oil, dirt, and impurities while providing voluminous and refreshed tresses. With its innovative 4D technology, this dry shampoo works on all hair types, leaving them feeling light, clean, and rejuvenated.

"Olaplex has always been committed to pushing boundaries and redefining hair care standards," commented Aankith Aroraa. "We are proud to introduce the 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo to our Indian customers, offering them a convenient and transformative haircare solution that ensures a flawless and voluminous look without compromising on hair health."

Both the Lashbond Building Serum and 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo incorporate Olaplex's signature bond-building technology, which has become synonymous with the brand. This revolutionary technology repairs and strengthens hair bonds, ensuring optimal hair health and protection against damage caused by everyday styling and environmental factors.

The Lashbond Building Serum and 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo will be available for purchase at leading salons such as Jean Claudine Biguine, Looks Salons, Bblunt, Enrich, and Kromakay across India.The products are priced at Rs 5900 & Rs 2950, respectively.

Streamline Beauty India Pvt Ltd. is devoted to bringing the best in world beauty to their customers, from east to west and from head to toe. Their understanding of beauty is peerless, and it's evident from the vast array of global and private label brands they provide access to. Their drive to satisfy clients is matched only by their deep desire to innovate; perhaps that is why they have successfully remained the leaders of the salon professional segment in India for decades now. Olaplex is a globally recognized haircare brand committed to revolutionizing the beauty industry through its innovative bond-building technology introduced to the Indian market by Streamline. By repairing and protecting hair bonds, Olaplex products provide transformative results, giving individuals the confidence to embrace their unique hair journeys. With a diverse range of products trusted by professionals and consumers worldwide, Olaplex continues to shape the future of haircare.

