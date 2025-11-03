Strict orders issued to speed up farmers’ crop insurance claims: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Nov 3 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday issued strict instructions to insurance companies and officials to resolve all discrepancies in crop insurance claims and ensure that farmers receive their payments quickly and in full.

Chairing a high-level meeting in the national capital, the Minister said that under no circumstances should farmers be made to suffer due to procedural lapses.

He was reviewing the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and complaints regarding unusually low claim amounts received by some farmers.

Expressing strong displeasure, Chouhan said, “Claims of Rs 1, Rs 3, or Rs 5 are a mockery of farmers. The government will not tolerate such practices.”

He ordered a full investigation into such cases and demanded accountability from insurance companies and state officials.

The Minister also stressed that accurate crop damage assessments must be carried out using reliable and scientific methods.

During the meeting, Chouhan interacted virtually with farmers from Maharashtra who had received meagre compensation despite suffering heavy crop losses.

He questioned both state and central officials about the inconsistencies in claim calculations and demanded immediate corrective action.

Citing examples from his own constituency in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, the Minister highlighted how some insured farmers received just Rs 1 in compensation even when losses were recorded.

He called this a clear injustice and warned that those responsible would face action.

To address the issue, Chouhan directed the CEO of the PMFBY to conduct field investigations in all cases where claim amounts are as low as Rs 1 to Rs 5.

He also instructed that insurance company representatives must be present during crop damage surveys to maintain transparency.

He further noted that some states were delaying their share of insurance subsidies, which was holding up farmers’ claim payments.

“The Centre should not be blamed for the states’ negligence,” he said, adding that states delaying their payments would now be charged 12 per cent interest.

The Minister urged officials to use technology to improve transparency in the scheme and ensure that farmers are fully informed about the claim process.

“I have issued strict instructions in the interest of farmers -- claims must be disbursed quickly and together, and all discrepancies must be resolved,” Chouhan said.

