Striking a Chord for Well-being: Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music Partners with Amaha for Mental Health

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM), an esteemed institution dedicated to music education, has proudly announced its partnership with Amaha, India's leading mental health organisation. This significant collaboration aims to integrate Amaha's College Well-being Programme within SAM, offering comprehensive mental health and well-being services to both students and faculty. This initiative aligns with SAM's commitment to nurturing a supportive educational environment, fostering a culture of care, and prioritising mental well-being.

Commenting on the partnership, Siddhartha Ramanathan, Music Producer and Educator at Swarnabhoomi expressed, "A bright future for young and emerging artists needs consideration of both their physical and mental well-being. SAM is proud to have tied up with Amaha to ensure that all our students and faculty get the support they need for their mental well-being throughout their journey with us and beyond."

The programme will feature an integrated mental health system of services, including mental health workshops, surveys, individual therapy and psychiatry interventions, stress management techniques, and access to an online mental health platform. Amaha's self-care app will offer a highly personalised self-care journey for each individual, tailored to their specific needs, preferences, and context. This will enable them to actively work towards their mental health goals through a series of action-oriented tasks, goal-setting, and reflections on activity logs. Leveraging the clinical expertise of more than 150 in-house therapists and psychiatrists, Amaha will deliver a comprehensive, customised well-being program for SAM.

Dr Amit Malik, CEO & Founder of Amaha, stated, "We're excited to collaborate with Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music in their mission to promote emotional health and resilience among their students and faculty. Through this partnership, we'll support SAM's commitment to nurturing a supportive educational environment and prioritising mental well-being. Our program will equip their students and teachers with the tools they need to navigate academic & personal challenges."

This partnership underscores the growing recognition of mental health's crucial role in the holistic well-being of the educational community, especially in the challenging times following the COVID-19 pandemic. It reflects a forward-thinking approach by educational institutions to offer comprehensive emotional health support, prioritising the overall well-being of their students and faculty.

About Amaha

Amaha stands as a leading mental health entity in India, focused on creating supportive environments that foster mental health among individuals and organisations. With an in-house clinical expert team of 150+ psychiatrists and psychologists, they have provided treatment and care plans for a range of mental health conditions both online and in-person through its digital platform and mobile app. Amaha has touched 5 Million lives globally through its app and in-person centres in Mumbai, Bangalore & Delhi NCR. Amaha has delivered over 110,000+ sessions across 600 cities in India in over 15+ languages. The Amaha College Well-being Programme currently supports a vast network of educational institutions, emphasising the importance of mental well-being in academic success.

About Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music

Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music is a pioneering music education institution, offering a broad spectrum of courses and programs aimed at nurturing talent and sparking creativity within the music industry. Located in a vibrant and culturally enriched setting, SAM provides an immersive educational experience that prepares students for successful musical careers. Through its partnership with Amaha, SAM reaffirms its dedication to not only fostering musical excellence but also ensuring the mental and emotional well-being of its students and faculty.

