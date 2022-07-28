Studio RHOE Provides Innovative Fashion & Retail Consultancy Solutions For All Fashion Business Needs

Ahmedabad, July 28: The rising fashion and retail consultancy brand Studio RHOE empowers brands and retailers with creative solutions to ensure full optimization of business strategies. With strategies that evaluate, address, and develop a fashion brand’s strengths, opportunities, and expandable areas of interest in the global fashion industry.

There is no doubt that the Indian subcontinent is the fashion production hub of the world. However, its frontend scaling, in terms of global perspective, is rather dismal. Realizing the need of the hour, young and passionate minds, Harleen, Pooja, Prachi, & Nehha have stepped in to help their country reach new feats worldwide. By helping homegrown Indian brands grow and establish a global presence.

Studio RHOE’s main objective is to use the threads of fashion to connect new-generation brands with their target audience. They aim to do so by helping brands and retailers with all the preliminary work to increase the visibility of brands. Their offerings include business development, influencer marketing, social media marketing, retail collaboration, production, buying, website development, brand identity design, and trend reports, amongst others.

During their time studying fashion in Milan, the founders of Studio RHOE, Harleen, Pooja, Prachi, and Nehha, all met each other. It took them no time at all to become lifelong friends, go on adventures together, and never stop. Their cryptic conversation over coffee led to a profound realization and birth of Studio RHOE. A fashion consultancy venture incubated by four friends who worked on it from conception to completion to switch the potential of indigenous fashion brands in the country.

The letters “R”, “H”, “O, and “E” in Studio RHOE emphasize the fashion consultancy firm’s imperative mission to “Rethink” dynamically fit business plans and strategies; “Highlight” brand’s strength, expandable areas of interest, and opportunities; “Optimize” production, marketing, purchase, and sources at every step; and eventually to “Expand” the target audience’s growth, development, and recognition for brands and retailers.

“In addition to evaluating and addressing questions regarding fashion and retail, Studio RHOE provides effective solutions for global fashion brands and retailers”, says Nehha, one of the founders and a fashion management expert in business and marketing development, fashion buying, and merchandising.

While Nehha is an expert in business development, the other founders’ Pooja, Prachi, and Harleen, have played their own roles in helping their company achieve inevitable success. The varied approach and contemplative point of view enable the talented designer and marketer, Prachi, to solve the most presumably impossible problems. The convergent thinker, Harleen, with her Business Administration degree, brings fashion brand management and buying skills to the table.

Last but not the least, Pooja, one of the four founders, is an experienced visionary in brand management, sourcing, buying, trend analysis, pricing, and merchandising. Her background in business administration and fashion management is one of the reasons the fashion consultancy firm has become a trusted choice amongst thousands of homegrown brands in India to date. Thus, enabling their target clientele with comprehensive and sophisticated solutions that would help them leave a mark on the sands of time.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor