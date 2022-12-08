SUD Life appoints H.S. Prannoy as Brand Ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life), a joint venture between two of India’s leading public sector banks, Bank of India and Union Bank of India, and Dai-ichi Life Holdings Japan has appointed Arjuna award-nominated badminton champion H.S. Prannoy as a Brand Ambassador.

This association also marks the very first brand partnership signed with the badminton champion, post his historic win at the Thomas Cup.

H.S. Prannoy, who strongly personifies SUD Life’s vision of Protecting Families, Enriching Lives. He has consistently set high benchmark through his passion and dedication to his sport. Prannoy has continued to move up in the field of competitive badminton and deliver consistent performances throughout his career. Over the next few years, Prannoy will support SUD Life’s efforts in offering best in class products & wellness solutions to its consumers that promise security of health and wealth.

Prannoy’s association with SUD Life stems from his own experience and understanding of the need for adequate life cover and getting ready for “Life ke har match ke liye”. It is his firm belief that life insurance helps individuals plan for their protection related needs, generate wealth in the long run and also secures one’s post retirement life as well (ie being Atmanirbhar). This forms the basis of his choosing SUD Life.

Coming from a family of a retired Air Force Officer as his father, and a KFSE employee as his mother, Prannoy understands the need for discipline and financial literacy more than ever. He believes it is imperative that a keen sense of investment will help you plan for your life’s goals and prepare you for the uncertainties along your journey – and this can certainly be achieved with SUD Life.

On having H.S. Prannoy partnering with SUD Life, our Marketing Head Mr. Arindam Ghosh said, “ As a player, Prannoy embodies passion for excellence and a great commitment to serving the nation. He has come up a long way and we observe in his journey, is the Passion for Excellence, and being committed to the game, even in the face of any obstacles. Similarly, we at SUD Life our committed do our best in giving solutions that caters to the needs of our consumers, the partners, and the stake holders. We are delighted to partner with Prannoy and warmly welcome him into the SUD Life family.”

H.S. Prannoy expressed his excitement by saying, “Joining the SUD Life family was a logical step for me. I firmly believe that there is a need to educate Indians, especially the youth, about the need and the importance of having a life insurance policy to help them plan for their future financial requirements, at the right time. Further, we all know the truth that anything can happen to anyone anywhere, so it is best to get insured and secure your family’s future. I am happy be a part of the brand’s vision and look forward exciting times ahead.”

About Sud Life: Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, headquartered at Navi Mumbai, is a joint venture between two of India’s leading public sector banks, Bank of India and Union Bank of India, and Dai-ichi Life Japan, a leading life insurance company in Japan.

