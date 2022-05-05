Sudarshan Venu takes over as Managing Director of TVS Motor Company

Sudarshan Venu, son of Venu Srinivasan, on Thursday took over as the Managing Director of TVS Motor Company.

Before his elevation to the new position, Sudarshan Venu was the Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company.

The company's board of directors at its meeting held on Thursday approved the elevation of Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director of the Company, effective today, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"Sudarshan's extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas. He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally," Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said.

Sudarshan has played a pivotal role in the company's growth in India and key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe, TVS Motor Company said.

"Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead of the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus," said Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

"He has also spearheaded the international growth of TVS Motor. He has the ability to lead high performing teams internationally with empathy. He takes care of people and society. I am sure that with his leadership, the company will grow stronger and further pivot to the future," Speth added.

( With inputs from ANI )

