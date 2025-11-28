Sudeep Pharma Share Price Debut at 23% Premium Over IPO Price

Sudeep Pharma shares made a strong stock market debut as it listed at over 23% premium over its IPO price on Friday, November 28. The Rs 895 crore IPO was open for subscription on November 21, 2025 and closed on November 25, 2025. The initial public offering of the pharma company was bid 93.32 times.

Sudeep Pharma Ltd shares were listed at Rs 730 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which isa 23.10% premium, while on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares of the company were listed at Rs 725 per share, a premium of Rs 22.26%. The debut of Sudeep Pharma IPO was far better than the estimated in the grey market premium (GMP), which predicted a 20% listing.

The qualified institutional buyers subscribed by 213.08 times, non-institutional investors bid 116.45 times, while the retail individual investors subscribed 14.97 times. Sudeep Pharma finalised its allotment on November 26 with a lot size of 25 shares, with a bidding price of Rs 563-Rs 593, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,075.