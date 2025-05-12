Sudheer Babu's Fierce Look Unveiled in Upcoming Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's Supernatural Thriller 'Jatadhara'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: On the occasion of Sudheer Babu's birthday, May 11, the makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara unveiled the much-awaited look of the actor. The powerful poster reveals Sudheer Babu in an intense avataroffering a glimpse into the gripping world of the film.

Presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara features - Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha as lead and an impressive ensemble cast including Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan ,Ravi Prakash, Jhansi Laxmi, Subhalekha Sudhakar and more and also another Actor Name Still Under Wraps .The film is produced by Shivin Narang, and Aruna Agarwal, with Akshay Kejriwal ,Divya Vijay and Kussum Arora serving as co-producers and Bhavini Goswami as supervising producer.

Shot over 45 days , the film is now heading into its final 10 days schedule in Hyderabad. With a riveting storyline, high production value, and a unique mythological edge, Jatadhara is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor