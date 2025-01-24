Sugee Group along with MCA, celebrates Wankhede Stadium's Glorious 50th Anniversary

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: The Wankhede Stadium, a cornerstone of Indian cricket history, came alive with emotion, nostalgia, and celebration as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) marked its 50th anniversary on January 19, 2025. The iconic venue hosted a grand spectacle, presented by Sugee Group as the Title Sponsor, celebrating five decades of cricketing excellence.

The mesmerizing evening, hosted by Mandira Bedi, Prasanna Sant, and Jatin Sapru, featured captivating performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, along with a spectacular laser show, offering an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Established in 1974, the iconic stadium has witnessed numerous historic cricketing moments, etching its name firmly in modern cricket history. The event brought together cricket legends across generations, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Diana Edulji, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal among others. Fans experienced heartfelt moments, a magnificent tribute to Wankhede's illustrious legacy, and an inspiring vision of hope for the future of Indian cricket.

Cricketing legends and captains, past and present, echoed their sentiments, while groundsmen and support staff were honoured. All echoed the significance the stadium has had in shaping their career and India's overall cricketing journey. The essence of Mumbai's cricketing legacy which produces talented players year-on-year, also came to the forefront in deliberations among the star players.

Sugee Group Founder and Managing Partner, Nishant Deshmukh, expressed immense pride in partnering with MCA for this milestone celebration, stating, "Wankhede Stadium is not just a landmark; it is the soul of Mumbai's cricketing passion and a living embodiment of the city's rich cultural heritage. To be part of such a historic occasion is a moment of immense honour and deep gratitude for Sugee Group. This celebration resonates with our core values of enriching lives, preserving legacies, and fostering connections that transcend time. Contributing to this iconic event was a heartfelt tribute to Mumbai's spirit and the timeless memories it creates for generations."

MCA President Ajinkya Naik added, "The support of Sugee Group as our Title Sponsor elevated the grandeur of this celebration. Their dedication to Mumbai's development complements the spirit of Wankhede Stadium, and together, we delivered an unforgettable experience to cricket enthusiasts across the nation."

