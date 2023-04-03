Sugee Group showcases enthusiastic participation in Dadar Beach Clean – up Drive 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Mumbai’s leading real estate developer Sugee Group, in collaboration with Maharashtra Navnirman Paryavaran Sena, which works for preservation of environment by undertaking beach cleaning and other environment betterment initiatives, organised a beach clean-up programme – ‘Our Oceans, Our Responsibility’ – at Mumbai’s Dadar beach today.

Today’s initiative witnessed participation from local citizens, nature loving youths and environment – conscious volunteers and school students from all across Dadar and other parts of Mumbai. As a community drive, the employees and associates of Sugee Group also actively participated in this beach-side environment clean – up drive.

The Sugee Group has been supporting Maharashtra Navnirman Paryavaran Sena in organising these beach clean – up programmes from the past few years. Promoted by an ocean lover and environmentalist, Mr Jay Shringarpure, Maharashtra Navnirman Paryavaran Sena conducts various orientation programmes for the youth and teenagers to create awareness about the importance of ocean cleaning and educate them on various aspects of sustainability and sustainable living.

Commenting on its unwavering support to this initiative, Mr Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Director “We are once again happy to be a part of Dadar Beach Clean – Up initiative. Being a leading real estate developer, we strongly advocate the importance of clean & green environment in the vicinity for a sustainable living. Every element of urban infrastructure including the oceans and water bodies need to be well protected from the environment perspective. We are supporting a community building initiative of Maharashtra Navnirman Paryavaran Sena, which has been creating social awareness about preserving the ecologies of our beaches and nurture the sense of a common belonging.”

Talking about his concerted efforts to save beaches through beach clean – up activities, Mr Shringarpure said, “This is the sixth successful year of our beach clean – up drive and every year, the participation from environment conscious people is just increasing, which is a good sign. The oceans and beaches are irreplaceable and hence, we must save them. We are happy to have environment – sensitive partners like Sugee Developers, which has strengthened our resolve to protect the environment.”

Adding further, he said, “Beach clean – ups are important to mitigate the problem caused by ocean debris and the danger that plastic pollution poses to marine life. We want to inculcate the sense of responsibility amongst youngsters, who are the future of tomorrow and for whom this coastal environment needs to be well-preserved.”

Till date, more than 10,0000 Plus volunteers have participated in this campaign and helped remove more than 9,000 tonnes of plastic and other garbage from 450+ beaches cleaned-up. On 11th December, 2021, Maharashtra Navnirman Paryavaran Sena in support from Sugee Group have created a history by undertaking the biggest beach cleaning campaign that was recognised by the Limca Book of Records. Maharashtra Navnirman Paryavaran Sena has been undertaking campaigns and initiatives like beach clean-ups, plastic collection, green smiles – a walk for oceans, etc.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor