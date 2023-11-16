Sugee Parivaar Makes Diwali Pahaat at Dadar Beach Memorable with Melodies of a popular singer Rahul Deshpande & Arya Ambekar

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Renowned singer Shri Rahul Deshpande enthralled Mumbaikars on a cool, breezy 'Diwali Pahaat' alongside the Dadar Beach by unleashing melodies from his collectives in the city's one of the most sought after musical fiesta organised by Sugee Parivaar - an initiative by Mumbai's leading real estate developer 'Sugee Group' on the dawn of Diwali on the Narak Chaturdashi day. Shri Ashish Shelar, Shri Nitin Sardesai, Mrs Sharmila Thackeray & other BMC personnel's were also part of the Pahat. Over 5000 citizens from Dadar and other parts of Mumbai witnessed the dazzling Diwali morning at the Park Club near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar, Mumbai at 6am. Event concluded by the Vitthal song and felicitation of the singers musicians followed by distributing Faraal sweets to all the attendees while on their way back home.

Shri Rahul Deshpande set the mood of the audience on this melodious morning with glorious tunes of Albela Sajan, Kanada Raja Pandharicha, Dev Devaryaat nahi and Lord Gnesha's most famous devotional track "Tujha Magato me aata". The audience had an eternal experience when Rahul ji unleashed some of his best Bhavgeete, Natyageete and Bhaktigeete. Ms. Arya Ambekar, known for her velvety voice rendered some memorable Marathi tunes. The duo was perfectly supported by Shri Sankarshan Karhade, an actor on Marathi stage and a poet known for his famous poetry show 'Sankarshan via Spruha' as a compere.

Greeting the audience on the Diwali Pahaat, Shri Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner of Sugee Group said, "This concert by Sugee Parivaar offered the best cultural treat to Mumbaikars to celebrate Diwali in a unique way. We always strive to build and preserve our culture, tradition and heritage; so that a culturally rich society is built. We tried to share happiness among citizens across all age - groups of Mumbai and particularly of Dadar; as our extended family. As children also accompanied their parents, it certainly created a bridge to impart our rich cultural values with the next generation."

