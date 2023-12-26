Suhasini Maniratnam Supports My Talking Tree's Journey Towards Kids Holistic Education

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 26: Early childhood education plays a crucial role in shaping a child's future by laying the foundation for their overall development. This includes cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth, fostering a well-rounded set of skills such as problem-solving, creativity, and imagination. Furthermore, it nurtures essential abilities like critical thinking, language and communication skills, and the ability to build positive relationships. Additionally, it contributes significantly to the development of self-esteem and confidence, which are essential for future success.

Suhasini Maniratnam, a prominent Indian actress renowned for her diverse roles in films, has shown a strong enthusiasm for My Talking Tree, affectionately referred to as Mr. DUDU. She has embraced this innovative Edutech product, recognizing its interest in making a positive impact on children's education and overall growth. Suhasini Maniratnam's genuine enthusiasm for education aligns well with the mission of My Talking Tree, as it strives to make learning accessible, enjoyable, and meaningful for kids.

My Talking Tree is an AI-integrated robotic teacher that fosters a lifelong love for learning. Its precise approach to learning makes it an excellent companion for children, providing a fun and engaging way to learn while helping them reach their full potential. The interactive learning modules in My Talking Tree are tailored to suit kids and their learning levels, making it an exemplary automaton teaching companion for parents, teachers, and educational institutions. By combining traditional education methods with the latest technology, My Talking Tree provides a seamless educational experience for modern education.

"We are profoundly grateful to Suhasini Maniratnam for her invaluable support, which has enabled us to reach & connect with a broad and enthusiastic audience. Her charismatic presence and captivating personality have greatly enhanced our ability to draw a substantial following to My Talking Tree. We sincerely appreciate her belief in our vision and mission, and her collaboration with us as we work towards revolutionizing the Edutech industry in India." - averred, Kishore Kumar Yedam, CEO.

With over 30 years of experience in the film industry, Suhasini Maniratnam is a well-known Indian Actress, Director, Producer, Writer, and Social Activist. She has worked in a wide range of films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

My Talking Tree, also known as Mr. DUDU, offers an immersive and personalized learning experience for children. It fosters problem-solving, critical thinking, social skills, and decision-making while providing enjoyment. Through interactive games, subjects, and a knowledge-rich curriculum, My Talking Tree enhances physical skills and mind-body coordination. As an exceptional teaching assistant for preschoolers, it helps children learn and grow while enjoying their educational journey. With My Talking Tree, learning becomes an extraordinary experience for kids.

