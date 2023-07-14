PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan], July 14: Suit-up. Adapt. Survive. Capcom's new game Exoprimal releases today on 14 July!

Launch Trailer: https://youtu.be/rvVbD1HRMAw

What is Exoprimal?

Exoprimal is an online, team-based action game that pits humanity's cutting-edge exosuit technology against history's most ferocious beasts – dinosaurs!

Based on feedback from the Open Beta, developers have also added an option to set a PvE-only final mission for each match where victory is determined by completing tasks as quickly as possible instead of direct combat with other players.

Hololive VTubers team up and take on Exoprimal!

Watch Tokoyami Towa, Shishiro Botan, Takane Lui, Usada Pekora, and Yukihana Lamy have massive fun together fighting off dinosaur swarms! Make sure to check it out on the Vtubers' respective channels!

Official Site (JP only): https://www.exoprimal.com/ja-jp/topics/preceding-play/

Watch Monster Hunter developers try out Exoprimal!

Members from the Monster Hunter series dev team, including Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Director Kaname Fujioka, take a crack at the 10-player co-op mission! Additionally, Exoprimal's game director Takuro Hiraoka and Exoprimal's producer Kazunori Inoue, both long-time dev members of several Monster Hunter series entries, are also joining the team for this special video. Discover how their work on Monster Hunter inspires the exhilarating action-packed gameplay in Exoprimal!

Director Hiraoka's recent Monster Hunter CV:

・ Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Game Design Lead)

Producer Inoue's recent Monster Hunter CV:

・ Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Producer)

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVPmUPp5Snc

Explore the content from upcoming title updates!

Title Update 1

10 new variant suits, each having an entirely new weapon, will be added in the 1st Title Update. Master these suits and adapt your fighting style to survive!

Title Update 2

Exoprimal and Street Fighter 6 form a special collaboration in Title Update 2.

Ready to see Ryu and Guile punch some dinosaurs? It's time to choose your fighter!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z9vEBq_h78

Title Update 3

Check out THIS popular Capcom action game collab! Stay tuned for more details in the future updates!

https://www.exoprimal.com/en-asia/topics/collaboration/

Product：Exoprimal

Release Date：14 July 2023

Platforms：Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Steam®

Official Website：https://www.exoprimal.com/en-asia/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor