Suit Up with the Swordsman Backpack - BGMI Redeem Code Drops Today

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 13: KRAFTON India is back with a new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's leading online multiplayer game. Today's exclusive reward is the Swordsman Backpack, adding sharp style to your next drop-in. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EBZBZGNKB4PJ7SAT

2. EBZCZAJPEK3CE8AU

3. EBZDZJMDV7BBP4R7

4. EBZEZPM648N98KFD

5. EBZFZG6DMB8PADJA

6. EBZGZJMMD4BP48H6

7. EBZHZS6J3UPBGAXP

8. EBZIZW3PBM8SKFDK

9. EBZJZPUPC6RTQA8D

10. EBZKZJK6HCK7SGE3

11. EBZLZKQWFQAEKSMG

12. EBZMZMHTU4P6C7SK

13. EBZNZSQDRVGHPHJR

14. EBZOZEPKP9V7KGTG

15. EBZPZ7FRS4MQFT9R

16. EBZQZ3H7JD85ESBH

17. EBZRZWPKXXNHGMPU

18. EBZVZ3Q8HQ5896QH

19. EBZTZUHGWX8E3RV8

20. EBZUZCQJTU47TWWJ

21. EBZBAZUNC69X4B7P

22. EBZBBZRASJU3564M

23. EBZBCZB647WUA3VQ

24. EBZBDZHMB58MFF4G

25. EBZBEZEQ5AFUV8UJ

26. EBZBFZ8KPJP54TJS

27. EBZBGZKANT4DCTKJ

28. EBZBHZTJKM3HKKEQ

29. EBZBIZ46VDQCG89M

30. EBZBJZRFAVCE6KXW

31. EBZBKZCMAEH47DFS

32. EBZBLZQBRB4KXXMP

33. EBZBMZHMFE5BQ9X9

34. EBZBNZFCJ8PPJ9XQ

35. EBZBOZ8TUER6BV3B

36. EBZBPZ5NNP6NT36H

37. EBZBQZS4H4V6JR8K

38. EBZBRZDDKN7CPAE6

39. EBZBVZ8FPES899GC

40. EBZBTZCN3F7SMGSJ

41. EBZBUZWBNCT7V93F

42. EBZCAZWEAPBXCEUD

43. EBZCBZTMHBQTUEXG

44. EBZCCZEQR7M3AC6R

45. EBZCDZET6WNC7AJW

46. EBZCEZ5DN4F4MFEE

47. EBZCFZ6F6RW7MJQ4

48. EBZCGZJC5E6KKG4H

49. EBZCHZM7NR4M5PHT

50. EBZCIZBC38DAMA8V

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

