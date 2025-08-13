Suit Up with the Swordsman Backpack - BGMI Redeem Code Drops Today
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 13: KRAFTON India is back with a new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's leading online multiplayer game. Today's exclusive reward is the Swordsman Backpack, adding sharp style to your next drop-in. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EBZBZGNKB4PJ7SAT
2. EBZCZAJPEK3CE8AU
3. EBZDZJMDV7BBP4R7
4. EBZEZPM648N98KFD
5. EBZFZG6DMB8PADJA
6. EBZGZJMMD4BP48H6
7. EBZHZS6J3UPBGAXP
8. EBZIZW3PBM8SKFDK
9. EBZJZPUPC6RTQA8D
10. EBZKZJK6HCK7SGE3
11. EBZLZKQWFQAEKSMG
12. EBZMZMHTU4P6C7SK
13. EBZNZSQDRVGHPHJR
14. EBZOZEPKP9V7KGTG
15. EBZPZ7FRS4MQFT9R
16. EBZQZ3H7JD85ESBH
17. EBZRZWPKXXNHGMPU
18. EBZVZ3Q8HQ5896QH
19. EBZTZUHGWX8E3RV8
20. EBZUZCQJTU47TWWJ
21. EBZBAZUNC69X4B7P
22. EBZBBZRASJU3564M
23. EBZBCZB647WUA3VQ
24. EBZBDZHMB58MFF4G
25. EBZBEZEQ5AFUV8UJ
26. EBZBFZ8KPJP54TJS
27. EBZBGZKANT4DCTKJ
28. EBZBHZTJKM3HKKEQ
29. EBZBIZ46VDQCG89M
30. EBZBJZRFAVCE6KXW
31. EBZBKZCMAEH47DFS
32. EBZBLZQBRB4KXXMP
33. EBZBMZHMFE5BQ9X9
34. EBZBNZFCJ8PPJ9XQ
35. EBZBOZ8TUER6BV3B
36. EBZBPZ5NNP6NT36H
37. EBZBQZS4H4V6JR8K
38. EBZBRZDDKN7CPAE6
39. EBZBVZ8FPES899GC
40. EBZBTZCN3F7SMGSJ
41. EBZBUZWBNCT7V93F
42. EBZCAZWEAPBXCEUD
43. EBZCBZTMHBQTUEXG
44. EBZCCZEQR7M3AC6R
45. EBZCDZET6WNC7AJW
46. EBZCEZ5DN4F4MFEE
47. EBZCFZ6F6RW7MJQ4
48. EBZCGZJC5E6KKG4H
49. EBZCHZM7NR4M5PHT
50. EBZCIZBC38DAMA8V
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
