Sumeet Tappoo to embark on charity concert tour across America

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Renowned for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances, singer Sumeet Tappoo is set to embark on a two-month concert tour across the United States, blending the magic of music with the power of service. Titled ‘Close to My Heart', the tour kicks off in mid-July and continues until mid-September, covering more than 20 cities with a powerful message — music can heal more than hearts.

Organised by ‘One World One Family' mission, USA, the tour features 15 Bollywood concerts and nine devotional performances, aimed at raising funds to provide free healthcare for the underprivileged and needy in India. The concerts promise a nostalgic journey through the golden era of Bollywood, with timeless melodies from legends like Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Jagjit Singh, along with original compositions by Sumeet himself.

“I’m so excited to embark on a tour of this magnitude across the United States,” says Sumeet Tappoo. “But what makes this journey even more special is the cause behind it. This tour is not just about entertainment; it's about touching lives and bringing hope. I feel humbled and overjoyed to use my voice and music for a purpose so close to my heart.”

The singer will be accompanied by 10 leading musicians from Mumbai's music industry, ensuring rich, full-bodied musical experiences for audiences across the country.

Divyogi Patel, board member of ‘One World One Family' mission, USA, adds, “This initiative goes beyond entertainment. It's a beautiful blend of art and service. By raising funds to provide free healthcare with international concerts, Sumeet is reminding us that compassion knows no borders.”

Rooted in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam; the belief that the world is one family, the ‘One World One Family' mission aims to bridge global divides through love and service. With this tour, Sumeet Tappoo delivers not just a concert, but a heartfelt movement of humanity, music and healing.

