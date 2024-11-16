Sumit Woods Limited Sees 171 Per cent Surge in Consolidated PAT In Q2 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Sumit Woods Limited. (NSE - SUMIT), is dedicated to delivering high-quality residential and community spaces, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2FY25.

Q2 FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of Rs 44.22 Cr, YoY growth of 12.90%

- EBITDA of Rs 5.69 Cr, YoY growth of 5.10%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 12.87%, YoY growth of -96 BPS

- Net Profit of Rs 2.56 Cr, YoY growth of 170.97%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 5.78%, YoY growth of 337 BPS

- EPS of Rs 0.58, YoY growth of 205.26%

Comment on Financial Performance Mitaram Jangid, Managing Director of Sumit Woods Limited, said "I am delighted to share that we have delivered financial results for the quarter, which reflects our focused strategy and continued success in our key projects. Our growth in revenue and profitability is a direct result of the successful completion of strategic projects like 'Sumit Atulyam' and the positive developments around our new projects in Prabhadevi and Dattani Trade Center. These milestones highlight our ability to consistently create value and unlock new opportunities for growth. The completion of key projects and the receipt of vital approvals such as the Occupancy Certificate for Arcenciel and the Registration Certificate for 'Sumit KMR Param' demonstrate our commitment to delivering quality projects on time. Being selected as the developer for high-value redevelopment projects like those in Prabhadevi and Dattani further solidifies our position as one of the leading players in the real estate sector.

Looking ahead, with over 15 lakh square feet of ongoing construction and a solid pipeline of upcoming projects, I am confident that our focus on quality, market responsiveness, and sustainable growth will continue to drive our financial success and market leadership."

H1 FY25 Result Highlights of Sumit Woods Limited

