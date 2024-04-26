Summer Vacation 2024: Explore Travel Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: As the summer season approaches, embark on exciting adventures with credit cards available on Bajaj Markets. One can explore a wide range of travel credit cards designed to enhance their family trips and journeys. Beyond the convenience of secure digital payments, these cards make travel more rewarding, convenient, and cost-effective.

Travellers can earn rewards tailored to their preferences with airline and hotel-specific cards. These cards provide flexibility by allowing redemption across various options like flights, hotels, car rentals, and travel packages.

With travel credit cards, cardholders can get airport lounge access across global networks for a relaxing travel experience. One can also benefit from travel insurance coverage for trip cancellations, baggage loss, or medical emergencies with a travel credit card.

Some travel credit cards available on Bajaj Markets that one can opt for this summer include:

SBI ELITE Credit Card

* Access to Club Vistara Membership and Trident Privilege Membership

* Complimentary Priority Pass Program membership

* Free movie tickets worth Rs. 6,000 each year

* Welcome gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000

IRCTC SBI RuPay Credit Card

* Up to 1% savings on transaction charges for booking railway tickets

* Up to 10% value back as reward points on specific railway tickets

* 4 complimentary visits to select railway lounges in India

* RuPay offers on golf, dining, travel, etc.

IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card

* Offers complimentary Priority Pass membership

* Access to 600+ airport lounges worldwide

* Air Accident Cover of up to Rs. 25 Lakhs

* Lifetime-free credit card

With a user-friendly interface and dedicated customer support, Bajaj Markets streamlines the process of exploring and applying for travel credit cards. To explore other categories of credit cards, visit the official website or download the app today.

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

