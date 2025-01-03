Suniel Shetty-backed Klassroom Edutech Raises Capital from ah Ventures, LetsVenture, Plans IPO Soon

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: Klassroom Edutech, the world's first AI-powered "Education OTT Platform," has successfully raised growth capital in its latest funding round led by ah! Ventures, with participation from LetsVenture, Hem Securities, Meteor Ventures, and Growth Sense Fund. Klassroom Edutech, founded by fampreneurs Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri, is transforming education through its AI-driven Education OTT platform and a network of 200+ offline learning centers, serving over 500,000 students across 600 cities.

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, who invested in Klassroom in 2023, continues to back the company's vision to make education more accessible and affordable.

Klassroom's profitability not only signals its robust business model but also positions the company for a potential public offering in the near future.

The platform, based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aligned with the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, provides students with a wide range of learning experiences. Since its launch, Klassroom's OTT app has gained over 50,000 subscribers in its first year, demonstrating its rapid adoption.

The app offers a holistic learning ecosystem with content ranging from academics and skill-based training for industry jobs to career courses, language learning, and more.

The company has delivered 7X wealth growth to its investors in just three years and projected 3X YOY growth, with revenues consistently growing. Klassroom is already profitable, a significant achievement in the sector. Strategic government partnerships and implementation projects are further driving the company's scalability and enabling it to impact more learners across India.

Klassroom has recently signed an MOU with the Government of Rajasthan to serve 3 lakh students and 3,000 schools through its skill development courses, further strengthening its commitment to empowering learners and making them job-ready according to industry requirements.

Commenting on the investment, Amit D Kumar, Senior Partner at ah! Ventures, said, "We are very proud of what the Klassroom team has achieved so far and delighted to be a part of their journey since their early days. Education is a sector we have also believed and backed and I am sure there are more exciting milestones which Klassroom is on their way to achieve".

Pranav Mahajani, from LetsVenture, added, "At LetsVenture, we are committed to supporting transformative solutions that democratise access to education. Klassroom's innovative hybrid model, combining their Education OTT platform with offline learning centres, addresses critical challenges of accessibility, affordability, and accountability in education. We believe Klassroom is poised to redefine the future of learning in India and beyond, and we are proud to be part of their growth journey."

Alka Javeri, Co-founder of Klassroom Edutech, said, "This funding reinforces the trust our investors have in our mission to make quality education accessible to all. By combining technology and content aligned with NEP 2020, we are empowering students with holistic learning experiences."

The global e-learning market, estimated at $250 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2027.

The company's vision statement underscores its belief: "AI will revolutionize education with OTT and impact millions of students."

Klassroom Edutech has had the privilege of interacting with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Droupadi Murmu, in recognition of its significant impact on education. These esteemed interactions have further strengthened Klassroom's commitment to transforming education in India and beyond, aligning with national goals to provide accessible, high-quality education for all.

