Sunsure Energy secures INR 416.35 Crore long-term debt finance from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd for 150 MWp Open Access Solar Park in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: Sunsure Energy, the preferred renewable energy solution provider for India's leading businesses transitioning to green power, has secured INR 416.35 Crore in long-term debt financing from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited to fund the development of Sunsure's 150 MWp open-access solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra. The 1st phase of the plant has already been commissioned and is supplying clean energy to some of the state's biggest industrial customers. The full plant is expected to be commissioned by March 2025.

Sunsure is developing the Solapur solar park through multiple Special Purpose Vehicles. It has entered into long term Power Purchase Agreements with prominent industrial clients across Maharashtra, including Sandoz, KSB, Olon, Bharat Forge, Kirloskar Brothers, Wonder Cement, Lupin, and Emcure. The solar park will play a pivotal role in advancing a sustainable future, by enabling its industrial customers transition to clean power and offsetting approximately 163,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sunsure Energy, said, "This long-term financing from Aseem Infrastructure Finance will accelerate our portfolio expansion in Maharashtra, strengthening our position as a leading renewable energy solutions provider. The Solapur solar park will cater to a diverse set of C&I customers, including those in the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and cement industries, and will significantly help the state meet its renewable energy goals. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Aseem Infrastructure and working together to assist Indian industry in transitioning to responsible green energy and contributing to achieving India's ambitious 2030 targets."

Virender Pankaj, CEO, Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd, said, "Aseem Infrastructure Finance is glad to partner with Sunsure Energy to provide long-term debt financing that will significantly contribute to the expansion of their renewable energy portfolio in India. At Aseem Infra, we are committed to driving the growth of the country's renewable energy sector by providing financing solutions that cater to the unique needs of our clients. As a testament to this, the current debt solution was meticulously structured to meet the financing requirements of the project, which is a 150 MWp open-access solar park project in Solapur, Maharashtra, spread across 9 SPVs, having a very diversified offtaker composition. This collaboration with Sunsure Energy group demonstrates our unwavering dedication to sustainability and our confidence in the transformative potential of renewable energy projects. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Sunsure Energy group and contributing to more such landmark projects in the future."

About Sunsure Energy

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is the preferred renewable energy solutions provider for India's leading businesses transitioning to green power. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables businesses across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 70% of power use to renewable energy through a mix of solar, wind, and battery storage technologies. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonization company in India and SE Asia. With a target of 5 GW by the end of 2028, Sunsure Energy is committed to powering India's energy independence and transforming every Indian business with green energy. The company is developing a significant portfolio of solar and wind energy projects across India to supply renewable energy to Commercial & Industrial clients, as well as utility offtakers like SECI and SJVN. www.sunsure-energy.com

About Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited

Aseem Infrastructure Finance is an NBFC-IFC and is a leading financial Institution dedicated to supporting sustainable infrastructure projects. With a strong focus on renewable energy, the company provides innovative financing solutions to promote the growth of clean energy initiatives. In line with the company's vision to help create a futuristic India through transformative infrastructure financing, AIFL has been making rapid strides, as reflected in our high-quality asset book crossing the INR 14,800 crore mark within a short span of time, comprising of over 50% exposure in the renewable energy sector.

