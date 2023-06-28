Super Angels Summit, 14th-15th Sep, ADNEC Abu Dhabi; World's first and largest summit for active and aspiring angel investors

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], June 28: Super Angels Summit 2023 is ready to take place on 14th & 15th September at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi. The Summit is designed to celebrate the spirit of angel investment and to bring thousands of active and aspiring angel investors from across the world.

The summit is held under the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Emirates Angels (A non-profit organization registered in the UAE to support the angel investing ecosystem).

The summit would feature a carefully curated selection of global Govt. agencies & representatives, Venture Capital Funds, Family Offices, HNIs & UHNIs, Financial Institutions, Industry Leaders, World's most sought after speakers & Celebrities, as well as high-potential startups from various sectors.

In addition to the main conference, both active and aspiring angel investors would have an opportunity to join various masterclasses and workshops to enhance their skills as an angel investor. Super Angels Summit will also showcase a vibrant exhibition floor, where attendees can explore cutting-edge products and services from ground breaking startups and established industry players. The exhibition will serve as a hub for collaboration, fostering new partnerships that can drive innovation forward.

"Having participated in over 2000+ startup events worldwide and being an active part of the startup ecosystem, I was forced to confront the glaring and astounding gap in global angel investment education as Asia has only 40,000+ angel investor in comparison to 1.7 MN in the USA and That's when I realized it was time to act," said Ravi K Ranjan, the founder of Super Angels Summit, spoke on the opportunity that rest of the world has to strengthen the angel investor community.

"Angel investors are essential to the development of a thriving and diverse startup ecosystem. While there are many events celebrating startups and their impact, the contribution made by angel investors who provide critical support and resources to early-stage companies, deserve greater recognition and appreciation in the discourse surrounding the startup ecosystem. With a growing number of curious investors globally, there is a clear need for a global conference that brings together the best minds in angel investing" said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, the co-founder and president of Venture Catalysts++

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Part of ADNEC Group said, "Hosting this ground-breaking event for the first time at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is a valuable addition to the agenda of prominent global annual events which are set to take place at the Centre. As the largest exhibition and conference Centre in the MENA region, ADNEC is committed to hosting world-class events and ensuring their success by deploying its advanced infrastructure, modern facilities, and integrated solutions that meet the requirements of event organisers. In doing so, we continue to drive Abu Dhabi's leading position as the capital of business tourism in the region."

"The Super Angels Summit is a pivotal event in the UAE that bolsters the angel investing ecosystem. It provides a platform for networking, sharing insights, and fostering collaborations, which, in turn, promotes growth and sophistication within the region's angel investing sector. A significant stride in this field has been the partnership forged between Emirates Angels and Super Angels. Emirates Angels, a leading non-profit association in the UAE, brings a wealth of local experience and knowledge to the partnership. This collaborative effort has not only magnified the influence of both entities but also fueled innovation and entrepreneurship across the UAE," said Masaood Al Masaood, Chairman of the Board, Emirates Angels.

Abu Dhabi, with its strategic location and supportive business environment, serves as an ideal host for the SuperAngels Investors Summit. Recognized as a global hub for investment and innovation, the city provides an exceptional platform for startups and investors to connect, grow, and thrive.

The event is being organized by CRRE8IVE, a new age Event IP and Media company, an initiative by Venture Catalysts++. With a team of visionaries, storytellers, designers and artists, CRRE8IVE believes in the power to inspire, connect and transform communities with their mission to curate and produce extraordinary event experiences that would leave a lasting impression on the attendees while also redefining the industry standards.

Attendees at Super Angels Summit can expect an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, all led by prominent figures in the startup and investment community. Attendees would also have an opportunity to explore and invest in high growth startups at the summit. These thought leaders will delve into a wide range of topics including angel investing strategies, emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and the future of the startup ecosystem. The insights shared at the summit are expected to shape the future of startup investing and provide attendees with a competitive edge in the market.

