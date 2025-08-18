Supreme Power Equipment’s Consolidated Net Profit Grew 31 Percent in Q1 FY26

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE – SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q1 FY26

Total Income of ₹ 35.18 Cr, YoY growth of 27.80 %

EBITDA of ₹ 6.73 Cr, YoY growth of 15.92 %

Net Profit of ₹ 4.45 Cr, YoY growth of 31.05 %

EPS of ₹ 1.78, YoY growth of 30.88 %

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, “We are pleased to report that Q1 FY26 has begun on a strong note, with significant order wins and entry into new markets reflecting the growing reach of our brand. This quarter saw our first-ever and largest single-value order in company history from NLC India Limited, along with repeat orders from TNPDCL, reinforcing our position as a trusted supplier to leading utilities.

Our foray into Karnataka through KPTCL marks a key milestone in geographic diversification, while multiple renewable energy project orders demonstrate our increasing presence in high-growth segments. In addition, the proposed ₹21.07 Cr fundraise will be strategically deployed towards capacity expansion, technology upgrades, and infrastructure development, strengthening our foundation for future growth.

Our current consolidated order book stands at around ₹198.12 Cr, providing healthy visibility for the quarters ahead. With robust demand from utilities and renewable energy players, we remain confident of sustaining our growth trajectory in FY26 while creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Key Operational Highlights

Major Order Wins • Secured ₹60.90 Cr first-ever order from NLC India Limited for inverter duty (solar) transformers, the largest in company history, with a six-month execution timeline. • Won two repeat orders from TNPDCL worth ₹16.05 Cr for distribution transformers ranging from 16 kVA/11 kV to 200 kVA/22 kV, with delivery timelines of four and eighteen months. • Danya Electric Company, 90% owned by SPEL, secured a ₹4.71 Cr order for 16 kVA/11 kV distribution transformers. Entry into New Market • Bagged first order in Karnataka worth ₹8.80 Cr from KPTCL Projects for four 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers, to be delivered in approximately five months. Orders for Renewable Projects • Secured ₹16.12 Cr orders from a renewable power project company for inverter duty transformers (1,250–6,000 kVA/33 kV) and two 55 MVA, 110/33 kV power transformers, with four-month delivery timelines. Fundraise to Support Growth • Proposed ₹21.07 Cr capital infusion via preferential allotment of 12,47,000 fully convertible warrants at ₹169 each, with allotments to promoter Vee Rajmohan (36%) and non-promoter investors (64%). • Funds to be deployed for machinery purchase, software systems, civil infrastructure development, and general corporate purposes.

