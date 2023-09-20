Supreme Universal Delivers Supreme Estia - Phase 1: Luxury Living in Baner, Delivered 260+ bungalows in Pune

ThePRTree

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Supreme Universal, a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments across Mumbai and Pune, was proud to announce the possession of Supreme Estia -Phase 1, a prestigious residential project located in the upscale neighborhood of Baner, Pune. With a steadfast commitment to transforming spaces and lives, Supreme Universal has once again raised the bar of excellence with its design and architectural masterpiece.

With a singular purpose of bringing customer-centricity at the core of every project, Supreme Universal has ensured the delivery of Supreme Estia to over 260 families. The handover of the project was meticulously planned over a two-week extravaganza at the site. Starting from 15th August, the possession event had a monsoon theme and felicitated the new families who had become an integral part of the Supreme Community.

Supreme Universal's possession event for Supreme Estia was an exuberant celebration. Customers were welcomed by upbeat dhol sounds that echoed the heartbeat of a thriving community, while the delighted smiles of clients testified to the real essence of homecoming at Supreme Estia. It was a day etched in memories, where happiness took center stage. A dedicated fun arena delighted kids with bouncy castles and cotton candy, which amplified the festive vibe. It showed Supreme Universal's commitment to creating memorable experiences for all customers that transcend bricks and mortar. The occasion highlighted their prioritizing the needs and satisfaction of their customers, where building enduring memories is just as important as providing exceptional homes. This event accomplished dreams with joy and excitement alike.

Speaking on the possession of Supreme Estia, Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal, said, “We are thrilled to announce the possession of Supreme Estia, a true testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in real estate development. Timely delivery of projects is one of the main cornerstones of our company and unparalleled customer satisfaction is at the heart of every endeavor. We have relentlessly built the Supreme Edge over the years for our valued Supreme families who represent the very foundation upon which the company has built its success. Supreme has always focused on fostering enduring relationships with all stakeholders especially customers since they entrust us with their dream homes hence the possession event becomes a momentous occasion for all of us to celebrate this key milestone. We have always strived to go beyond our customer expectations.”

With its prime location, luxurious amenities and intelligently designed exquisite residences, Supreme Estia sets a new standard for luxury living in Baner, Pune. The project derives the name from the Greek goddess of home and hearth, Estia, the life-force at the center of every home. True to its namesake Estia has been designed to foster a feeling of community. The residential project offers a large gated community with 2, 3 and 4 BHK residences thoughtfully structured to provide comfort, functionality, and style. All features are only enhanced by the modern Art Deco-inspired facade with a double-height entrance lobby.

Furthermore, the project's prime location ensures excellent accessibility. Convenience and connectivity are paramount at Supreme Estia. The project's prime location in Baner ensures easy access to some of the best IT hubs around Pune, including the renowned Hinjewadi IT Park & Maan-Mahalunge Hi-Tech City. This proximity is a significant advantage for professionals working in the tech industry. Supreme Estia also offers excellent connectivity to major cities such as Mumbai, Goa, Kolhapur, and Bangalore, making inter-city business travel a breeze.

Supreme Universal has built a strong reputation over the years as a leading developer, known for its expertise in creating luxurious living environments. With a deep understanding of the aspirations and desires of discerning homebuyers, the company consistently delivers projects that exceed expectations. Trust, Quality, and Professionalism is the key aspect of Supreme’s unique approach which has enabled the company to deliver unparalleled quality and ensured excellence in every aspect.

Founded in 1982, Supreme Universal is a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments. The company was formed under the aegis of Ramesh Bijlani and Suresh Jumani, the Founders, with a mutual vision of transforming living spaces with passion and bringing customer-centricity at the core of every project. Today, Sunny Bijlani and Vishal Jumani – the Joint Managing Directors – are carrying forward the legacy and leading the business ambitiously with the same singular purpose thereby creating industry benchmarks.

In its journey spanning more than four decades, Supreme Universal has moved from strength-to-strength & pillar to pillar, expanding its foothold across Mumbai and Pune, delivering over 1.1 cr sqft of real estate space accounting for more than 75+ projects and 30+ redevelopment projects. The company’s extensive portfolio reflects their long-standing commitment to design excellence, which has helped them stay ahead of the curve in the industry. With a focus on timely delivery, world-class quality projects, class-apart amenities and workmanship, Supreme Universal has successfully transformed neighborhoods by creating landmark projects, building integrated townships, introducing horizontal living and elevating lifestyles while significantly contributing to the surroundings and benefiting communities at large through sustainable developments.

By virtue of their recurrent record sales success, consistent growth, and exceptional consumer confidence, Supreme Universal has been a regular recipient of reputed business awards in different categories. With integrity, innovation, design excellence, and sustainability at the core of its business functions, Supreme Universal has ventured into futuristic living with some of the ongoing successful projects.

