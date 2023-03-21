Surinder Films acquires Addatimes, the first Bengali OTT Platform of the country

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (/BusinessWire India): Kolkata headquartered film production company, Surinder Films, has acquired Addatimes, the first Bengali on-demand OTT Platform in the country. Surinder Films is one of the leading and revered Production Houses of Kolkata with which the audience associates quality, novelty and entertainment. Surinder Films has produced over 100 Bengali films and has now become one of the most prominent names in the field of content production; producing more than 6000 hours of television content across all the leading TV channels. Addatimes, which was launched in 2016, was the first platform to create original web series, short films, Bengali video songs, short love stories, detective movies, thrillers & suspense dramas & comedy series for the Bengali audience.

"We have been in the business of Bengali film production, distribution and content creation for both regional & national channels. In today's context, we found that the OTT Platforms have immense growth potential and it is the right time to invest in them. Thus, we decided to acquire Addatimes, the first Bengali and one of the well-known OTT platforms. Here, we would be creating, as well as acquiring content of varied genres keeping in mind the audience interest. We already have an interesting line up of big-ticket Bengali Movies & a host of Web Series' which we would start streaming soon. We look forward to a creatively exciting journey ahead," said Nispal Singh, Director, Surinder Films Pvt Ltd.

The first web series after acquisition to be streamed on Addatimes will be Amriter Sandhane - The Banaras Chapter, from 14th April, 2023, celebrating the occasion of Poila Boishak (Bengali New Year). This 8-episode series is a mythological thriller set in the holy city of Varanasi. The star cast of Amriter Sandhane - The Banaras Chapter includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sauraseni Maitra & Debasish Mondal amongst others and it is directed by Abhinandan Dutta. Following this, there will be a rib-tickling series, Gentlemen, starring Joy Sengupta, Mir Afsar Ali, Rudrl Ghosh & Madhurima Basak in the lead, which is directed by Korak Murmu. Gentlemen will be steaming from May, 2023.

This apart, Addatimes would also digitally premiere some mega feature films like Kaberi Antardhan (on 26th March, 2023) followed by Mitin Mashi, SagardwipeyJawker Dhan & Magic and many more in the coming months. New films like Love Marriage, Bhootpori, Ardhangini, Paakhi, Tarakar Mrityu & Tenida will be digitally premiered in Addatimes post their theatrical releases.

"We plan to release between 15 -18 original contents a year, to begin with. As far as the films are concerned, there will be more than one release per month," added Singh.

Addatimes will be available on Play store, App Store, Android TV, Fire TV and Samsung TV. The subscription plans are 799 INR for single a screen for 1 year and 1199 INR for 2 screens for a year. For international viewers, the subscription comes at $ 49.99 for double screen per year.

