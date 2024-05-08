Surya Eye Launches Premium Bandra (W) Location with Exclusive Launch Event, Kiran Rao in Attendance

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: In a significant expansion of its high-quality eye care services, Surya Eye inaugurated its new centre in Bandra (W), Mumbai. The grand launch event was attended by notable dignitaries including Member of Parliament, Shri Ashish Shelar, and Shri Manoj Kotak, also, film producer Kiran Rao, highlighting the community and industry support for the pioneering eye care institution.

The new Bandra centre, which promises to bring unprecedented eyecare facilities to Mumbai's western suburbs, is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and services such as Robotic Cataract Surgery, Bladeless LASIK, and a dedicated Myopia Clinic for children. These offerings are set to redefine the standards of eye care in the Mumbai, focusing on both advanced treatments and preventative care.

Dr Jay Goyal, Director of Surya Eye, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility: "The opening of our Bandra centre marks a continuation of our commitment to excellence and innovation in eyecare. We are excited to bring our trusted, top-tier services closer to our patients in the western suburbs.

Bandra being a location that is close to the airport will also help our international patients significancy reduce their travel time. "

Dr Vinod Goyal, Founder of Surya Eye, also shared his vision during the event, "Starting from a modest clinic to now launching our third centre in Mumbai, our journey has been driven by a commitment to providing exceptional eyecare. The Bandra centre is not just a new location but a symbol of our ongoing dedication to enhancing eye health for all.

We will soon be launching more such clinics in various parts of Mumbai so Mumbaikars can access the latest and best in eye care. "

The launch event was not only about celebrating the new centre but also about offering a unique patient experience, a hallmark of Surya Eye. The facility boasts of luxurious amenities such as valet parking, personalized patient care executives, and a premium waiting lounge, ensuring comfort and convenience for all visitors.

The Bandra centre of Surya Eye is now open for bookings, with a special launch offer available until May 30th, inviting residents to experience the best in eyecare.

With this new addition, Surya Eye continues to uphold its promise of delivering world-class eyecare and enriching the lives of its patients through innovative and compassionate services.

Founded in 1982 by Dr. Vinod R Goyal, Surya Eye has been at the forefront of eyecare in Mumbai, offering advanced treatments and surgeries. With over 500,000 patients served and more than 200,000 successful surgeries, Surya Eye is a trusted name in eye health, dedicated to providing the best care with cutting-edge technology and a patient-first approach.

For more information, please visit suryaeye.com or contact [8422990000].

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor