Surya Sarees celebrates World Saree Day 2021 with Flair and Elan

Surya Sarees, a complete ethnic fashion house based in Delhi, is celebrating World Saree Day 2021with a bang.

Saree, one of the most beautiful, elegant and graceful compliment Indian weaver and craftsmanship legacy of centuries, has been bestowed upon the woman of yesteryears, today and definitely the women of tomorrow.

Surya Sarees, known and acknowledged to be humble custodians of the immortal skill and magic of countless generations of craftsmen all over the country, is celebrating and marking World Saree Day in its own trademark style, flair and elan.

In today's time when westernization has more than completely taken over Indian styling, the value and the significance of the heritage of saree and its creators is slowly fading away in oblivion. Surya Sarees as the name suggests too, are constantly striving to keep the flame and the hopes of the creators and saree lovers shining bright and flying high.

"It is our responsibility and the honour to continue to showcase the world of sarees to the younger generations and inspire them to don these handcrafted masterpieces in their own singular and unique ways, "said Mr. Raghav Mittal, COO Surya Sarees. These words of Mr. Mittal echo the Surya commitment loud and clear.

December 21st is indeed a Red Letter Day for Surya Sarees. On the grand occasion, a special event is being hosted to showcase specially designed Surya brand sarees, the real treasure trove of traditions, handcrafted classics and contemporary pieces of sheer art. Invitations have been sent to handful of discerning Surya customers and lovers of the draped wonder to showcase one of the most enigmatic and charismatic dressage compliments. This unique event will have saree styling sessions by the company's specialists and saree draping session by saree drapist Chennai by Jesi.

These sessions will be used to unravel the real beauty of handloom and handcrafted (embroidered) sarees. Each creation is a world in itself. Each segment has its own history etched in pure gold. The Surya Sarees legacy is studded with 7 to 8 core varieties in the exquisite categories of Handloom and embroidery sarees.

From the eponymous Banarasis, Kanjeevarams and Patan Patolas, the handloom universe is shining with Bandhejs, Bhagalpur Tussars. The embroidery galaxy of sarees is shimmering with the flawless radiance of Kashmiri Sarees, Lucknowi Chikan, Dabka Zardozi and Parsi Ghara. Each and every creation listed above is loaded and embedded with ageless and timeless craftsmanship. The vivid variety, the contrast styling of every draped signature is simply an experience beyond words and any mortal explanation.

On one hand Banarasi Saree's origin goes to Varanasi city. Every banarasi saree is a rare specimen immortalized in gold and silver brocade. On the other Kanjeevaram comes for a quaint town of South India, Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. A pure Kanjeevaram comes alive with the magic of gold thread weaved intricately in breathtaking designs.

Bandhani or Bandhej saree hails from Gujarat and it is regarded an auspicious creation. It represents the world famous tie and dye technique. Patan Patola is the royal cousin of Bandhej. Rooted in Gujarat again, Patan Patolas are double ikat woven creations for the town of Patan. Every Patola is all about aristocracy and royalty. Made from Bhagalpul silk, a Bhagalpur saree is a classic blend of tradition and ever evolving modern trends.

Moving to embroidered wonders further fills our hearts with pride and respect to the craftsmen community. Kashmiri embroidery and specially tila work on sarees is the most sought after all over the world. Kashmiri craftsmen are as beautiful and endearing as the land.

From the drapes of Lucknowi silk to dabka zardozi, each creation is majestic tribute to the art form of saree. Surya Sarees and its bevy of craftsmen are committed and dedicated to ensure that saree traditions and statements adorn the phenomena called woman in infinite ways so the world keeps always smiling beautifully.

