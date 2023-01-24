Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 5.8-magnitude quake hits Nepal

New Delhi, Jan 24 Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some parts of northern India after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal."

There were no further information of any injuries or damages.

On Monday, an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was reported in Bishnupur, Manipur.

