Surya Sarees unveils exclusive Fall Winter Bridal Collection, Charbagh

The Fall Winter Bridal Collection by Surya Sarees is an ode to the expression of love!

New Delhi, September 15: Surya Sarees, a complete ethnic fashion house based in Delhi, has unveiled its exclusive Fall Winter Bride Collection ‘Charbagh’ for its valued customers.

The company’s team of artists, creative directors, researchers, and experimenters took a dedicated tour across thirteen monuments from around the country prior to the launch of ‘Charbagh’. They dissected, comprehended, and soaked in the nuances that the places inspired in them and adapted their observations, euphoric beats, and fruition to the collection.

Launching the exclusive new collection, Mr. Raghav Mittal, COO, Surya Sarees, said, “Surya Sarees is honoured, humbled, and grateful to bring you its newest Fall Winter Bride Collection, “Charbagh” that’s an ode to the expression of love engraved on the walls of your most loved monuments from around the country. The creators of this collection invite you to visit the store and treat your heart to the journeys of the bridal silhouettes. There is every likelihood that you will dawn upon the one you have been looking for.”

The most desired bridal collection, it heralds the beautiful minds and historically heartwarming hearts of brides. The collection got inspired by the sun that shines bright on the magnificent union of Mughal and Rajputana heritages. It’s weaved in the marvellously radiant, luminous, and soulful earthy tones of divine and eternity.

The thematic theatre of the collection exhibits both the Mughal and Rajputana motif array as systematic shapes or colours embroidered on in a unifying idea reminiscent of the literary, artistic, and philosophical brilliance of their eras. The colour canvases of the collection mysteriously bring nature together with its culture. From brick-rooted, red sun and earthy to rustic tones, every colour chosen is dense in its flair for a depth of mysticism, realism, and historical storytelling.

Surya Sarees has been thriving on the art of fashion as a medium to discover, create, inspire and preserve for decades. Their team of thinkers, craftsmen, and design storytellers believe in diving deeper into the history of fabrics, precision, deconstructing cultural nuances, and thinking imaginatively.

About Surya Sarees

SURYA is a complete ethnic fashion house that creates, curates, and co-creates bridal, couture and Prêt fashion, focusing on Occasion Wear. Deep in the galis (streets) of Chandni Chowk for four generations, our priority is to provide a memorable wedding shopping experience for your family and friends. Surya strives to provide high-quality premium fashion by making the experience more sophisticated, inclusive, and transparent. Surya believes in taking Indian traditional fashion to a global platform and uplifting the value of Indian karigars (craftsmen) and weavers.

