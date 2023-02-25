Swaati Mehrotra turns out to be the Global Favourite Lifestyle coach for women  

New Delhi (India), February 25: Swaati Mehrotra founded Chaalchakra & started as a Vedic astrologer, tarot card reader & manifestation coach and later became women’s Global favourite Lifestyle Coach.

Swaati has already transformed thousands of lives by counselling people to solve problems in career, finance, health & love. But things don’t stop here. It ignited a new journey:

A journey to transform millions of lives.

“The first step towards getting somewhere is to take the first step; God will decide the Rest.” – Swaati Mehrotra

The Start of a New Journey: After countless miracles that transformed thousands of lives, many clients of Swaati requested her to teach methods that helped them live better lifestyles. Swaati never intentionally chooses to become a lifestyle coach, but God chooses her to coach an army of lifestyle coaches on a mission to help millions of people in need.

“It all starts with the first step, the change in you and your life”. – Swaati Mehrotra

As a lifestyle coach, Swaati teaches her mentees the secrets of life transformation. A method to help others to transform their way of living by having better finances, healthy relationships, a successful career & a healthy life.

Her Mentees are now helping more and more people worldwide to live better & successful lives. It’s like a growing chain of people motivated to achieve one goal, i.e., helping others to live the better life they deserve.

It’s not people around you. You’re responsible for everything happening in your life. – Swaati Mehrotra

Swaati is a big Karma Believer. She believes you’re responsible for everything happening in your life. She feels that even if you’ve not done good things in the past, you can change your future by changing your present; good deeds can reform your future. It’s the one reason she is helping people around her to lead a better life through her consultation & coaching services. Swaati revealed that she also helps Animals. She started her NGO, which is dedicated to taking care of animals, feeding them & helping them to live peacefully without pain & suffering.

Not only a Karma Believer but an intelligent Business Woman: The world can change if a good vision is blended with a revolutionary Business Idea.

Swaati is also a phenomenal Businesswoman. She started Chaalchakra from scratch & as a bootstrap company, and it has helped & transformed hundreds and thousands of lives with Astrology, manifestation & Tarot card reading services. Chaalchakra is considered one of the fastest-growing Astrology companies globally. With the finest vision possible, Chaalchakra shares a vision to impact millions of lives & minimise suffering & pain to make this world a better place to live with better humans.

Swaati Mehrotra Says, “Everything in your life is happening due to certain forces & circumstances created by you & with expert guidance, you can channelise the energy & leverage it to benefit yourself”.

