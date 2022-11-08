SwaLay and Chingari join forces to bring the Indie Revolution to India

November 08: SwaLay Digital, the first all-in-one music distribution solution recently collaborated with the world’s fastest growing on- chain social app Chingari powered by GARI. As one of the leading music providers in India, SwaLay’s content as well as music will now be available on Chingari. Through its partnership with the industry-leading social entertainment app Chingari, SwaLay aspires to promote and deliver its Indie artists and music content on a platform that reaches 166M+ users across India.

Chingari powered by GARI, being one of the leading short-video applications, this collaboration with SwaLay extends support to the ongoing wave of the Indie Revolution in India. This Indie Revolution was considered the need of the hour and was led to ignition through SwaLay India. With the main objective to uplift the widespread, talented, and undiscovered Indie music and artists across the nation. Such a move is meant to help thousands of rising Indie artists and creators to use Chingari app to reach out to millions of content consumers in India.

“This collaboration between the two leading music and content providers is going to be incredibly useful for the Indie creators across India,” says Divyansh Dhasmana, the Managing Director of, SwaLay Digital.

“We are thrilled to support the cause of giving a platform to upcoming Indie Artists and revolutionise the Indie Music content ecosystem through this collaboration with SwaLay Digital,” said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari.

Music lovers around the world can listen to a content creator’s music online with SwaLay, India’s all-in-one music distribution solution. As a result of its partnership with industry-leading platforms such as Spotify, Apple iTunes, Amazon, and now Chingari amongst others, any artist can upload their music to these platforms and gain maximum exposure. As India’s first distribution solution, SwaLay (or SwaLay digital) is a member of both PPL and IPRS. SwaLay has also helped 1000+ artists and delivered 10000000+ music plays in just a 3 months fraction in India.

Chingari is the world’s fastest-growing on-chain social app, launched in 2018. Since then, the home-grown app has emerged as the one-stop destination for entertaining, engaging videos across diverse categories such as dancing, singing, transformation, innovative skills, etc. Chingari’s eclectic platform entertains 166M+ users across India, and witnesses’ videos in 15+ languages. The app has been working towards adding value to its content creators community by enabling them to create unique content that gets liked, shared & rewarded through $GARI Social Tokens that fosters content monetization and rests the power of content creation directly in the hands of the creators.

Powered by TalantonCore, SwaLay is India’s first all-in-one digital content solution. It was founded in September 2019 and has been operational since January 2022, partnering with some of the world’s largest entertainment and music companies. Its primary objective is to provide independent artists with essential industry exposure to succeed globally. Its partnership with Chingari app is just another one of its stepping stones to success.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor