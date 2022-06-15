Swarajshop stepping up its game to become the most visited online jewellery marketplace worldwide

Swarajshop, a one-of-its-kind jewellery eCommerce marketplace, plans to emerge as the most visited online women-centric jewellery marketplace worldwide.

The company aims to target the Pan-India audience with a sharp focus on Northern and Western states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi-NCR Region, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. In addition, Swarajshop focuses on going abroad to countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Yemen, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait, and Nepal to tap into the lucrative international markets. The brand has stores located in the major parts of India and plans to spread to other parts very soon.

Swarajshop started its journey in 2010 in the jewellery eCommerce space, tied up with the third-party supplier to maintain customer needs. However, in 2015, the company ended its third-party dependency and started manufacturing jewellery items with Copper Alloy. Eventually, the brand introduced its jewellery eCommerce marketplace with the name swarajshop.com in 2020 under the leadership of its Founder Mangesh Shinde. Today, Swarajshop takes pride as a unique jewellery marketplace that connects with various artisans & manufacturers around the world.

Swarajshop is dedicated to exclusive and innovative jewellery products ranging from necklace sets to bridal sets to pearl jewellery, antique jewellery, and Swarajshiop stands out among its market competitors because it offers handmade customized jewellery for every age group. Its unique handcrafted pieces enhance women's look and are equally comfortable to wear. In addition, Swarajshop also manufactures beautiful artificial ethnic jewellery pieces to meet the high demands of its customers.

Discussing the future of the online jewellery marketplace, Swarajshop Founder Mangesh Shinde shares, "Indian jewellery eCommerce holds tremendous growth opportunity and, according to McKinsey and Company, about 18 per cent of the sales are expected to be made online by 2025, taking its worth to about $79 billion annually. In this scenario, Swarajshop is assisting the local artisans and neighbourhood sellers in taking their ideas to the national and international levels. In fact, we do not maintain any chain of profit-sharing mediators to become a completely customer-oriented company. Moreover, our marketplace will continue to deliver thousands of smiles each day through our elegant jewellery pieces all over India and the globe."

Swarajshop provides its product offerings at the most economical rates. Furthermore, it pays close attention to customer feedback and designs its products per customer demands. Besides jewellery, Swarajshop's product portfolio includes sarees, lehengas, apparel, party wear, etc.

Riding on its high-quality offerings and transparent services, Swarajshop has already strengthened its foothold in the Indian online jewellery segment. The company is now making strides to become a global name.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor