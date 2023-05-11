Swatch brings JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT's Masterpieces to Wrists

New Delhi [India], May 11 (/NewsVoir): The Swatch Art Journey draws on the New York artist's iconic paintings from the early 1980s.

May marks the release of the fifth capsule collection of the Swatch Art Journey 2023 and embodies Swatch's love for trailblazing artists. The Swatch x JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT Collection is a vibrant tribute to the iconic New York artist who dared to break the boundaries of conventional art and help make street art sub-culture a critically embraced art form.

Three watches and a Special Set capture Basquiat''s signature style and are filled with powerful images and codes of all kinds. Each watch is a masterpiece in its own right and showcases Basquiat's edgy compositions and fearless spirit.

For the campaign shoot of the collection, Swatch connected Basquiat's art with today's global skate and BMX culture. Swatch Proteam athletes, free-flowing pro skateboarder and world champion Andy Anderson and nine-time BMX world champion Matthias Dandois show the synergy between art and sport as they hit the streets wearing watches from the collection.

Positive provocation and joie de vivre made in Switzerland: since its founding in 1983, Swatch has shaken up the watch industry.

Thanks to its striking designs which always reflect the zeitgeist, Swatch remains one of the leading watch manufacturers and the most sought-after brands in the world - and has always stayed true to itself. The company surprises again and again, whether it be with regularly released new models or special collections. The revolutionary way in which Swatch thinks and acts has always been evident with its early involvement in action sports, such as BMX, longboarding and surfing. The Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai embodies the brand's love of art and brings together artists from around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.swatch.com/en-en/watches/art-watches/art-journey.html.

