Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development organises ARTHASHASTRA 3.0

Dr Netra Neelam, Director of SCMHRD conceptualized and guided the Guest Lecture Team at SCMHRD to organise Arthashastra 3.0. This event witnessed a Panel Discussion focused on Complimenting the Y20 theme - 'Vikas Politics' in India as an enabler in conflict resolution through shared benefits of good governance and development activities within a healthy democratic framework.

"Nitishastra-Envisioning Future Budget 2023" where the in-house faculties of Finance and Economics at SCMHRD enlightened the students with what the budget of FY 2023-24 would look like and touched upon various parameters like government borrowings, bond market; and government policies in different sectors especially the sunrise sectors, the anticipation of the direct and indirect tax policies etc.

Sunit Joshi, the moderator of the event, set the platform for discussion by asking the panellists for their reaction to the Union Budget 2023.

Rajani Sinha focussed on the push in CapEx, the multiplier effect of CapEx which increases consumption. Dipti Deshpande highlighted that the growth is slowed down in comparison to the previous years, imperative to bring down the fiscal deficit and easier green transition. Mr. Venkatachalam Shanmugam stated that a green economy is good when the economy is green, he also spoke about commodity inflation, growth-based budget and the impact on various sectors.

The panellists then discussed the income tax regime and whether there is any chance of Income Tax being less than 50 per cent, There were views expressed about no proposals being made about "Make in India", the slow process in reaching Green Agenda, the highlights on fiscal prudence vs growth impetus and disinvestments.

They touched upon the pressure on inflation because of gross borrowing, and how the allocation of the budget to the education sector could have gone up by investing in human capital, concentrating on skilling and vocational education.

The discussion successfully ended on a note where the dignitaries mentioned the revolution of AI and how it can help in increasing productivity across multiple sectors. The session was followed by a question-and-answer round.

