Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad invites applications for LL.M. course via AIAT 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad (SLSH), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University,) Pune (SIU), has announced the admission process for its one-year LL.M. programme for the academic year 2023-24. The programme offers specialization in Business and Corporate Law.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SLSH or SIU till June 13, 2023. They have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1950/-, which can be paid through various modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking, etc. An additional fee of Rs. 1,000/- is also applicable per institute.

The performance of the candidates in the All India Admission Test (AIAT) 2023 will be the basis for admission to the LL.M. programme. The AIAT will be conducted on June 25, 2023, in online home-based proctored test (HBT) mode. It will consist of a written test and a personal interaction round.

A total of 100 multiple-choice questions covering topics such as Legal Reasoning, Legal Aptitude, Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence and International Law will be asked in the written test. The test duration will be 90 minutes, and there will be no negative marking. In addition, the candidates' communication skills, academic knowledge, and career goals will be assessed in the personal interaction round.

On July 17 and July 24, 2023, for the first round and on July 28 and August 7, 2023, for the second round, the merit list of the selected candidates will be released. The candidates must confirm their admission by paying the requisite fee within the stipulated time.

The LL.M. programme at SLSH aims to provide advanced and in-depth knowledge of the law and its various aspects. It also offers opportunities for research, internships, moot court competitions, seminars and workshops. The faculty members are well-qualified and experienced in their respective fields of law.

Some of the key differentiators of the LL.M. programme at SLSH are:

- Interdisciplinary approach: The programme integrates law with other disciplines, such as management, economics, sociology, psychology etc., to provide a holistic understanding of legal issues and solutions.

- Choice-based credit system: The programme allows the students to choose their courses according to their interests and preferences from a wide range of electives offered by specialization.

- Research-oriented curriculum: The programme emphasizes developing research skills and analytical abilities among the students through various research projects, dissertations and publications.

- Industry exposure: The programme facilitates industry interaction and exposure through guest lectures, workshops, seminars, internships and placements with reputed law firms, corporates, NGOs etc.

The placement record of SLSH is also impressive, with many students getting placed in prestigious orgzations such as Fox Mandal & Associates, Areness Law, JSW Ltd, Deloitte, Deccan Herald, Nishith Desai Associates, etc. In addition, some students have also pursued higher studies in reputed international universities or opted for litigation as a career option.

SLSH is one of the best law colleges in Hyderabad, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. It is located in the Modallaguda village, Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, near Hyderabad, just 45 minutes from the International Airport.

For more details about the LL.M. programme and the admission process, candidates can visit the official website of SLSH or SIU or contact them at +91-40-27217701/02/03/04 or info@slsh.edu.in.

