TabletWise.net Launches Multilingual Medicine Websites for India

, a leading health information website, announced the launch of India's largest consumer medicine websites in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

TabletWise.net provides trustworthy information on uses, composition, and side effects for over 4 lakh commonly used medicines on a global basis. Now consumers can access critical, easy-to-read, and up-to-date information on medicinal uses, side effects, dosage, and more, in Hindi , Tamil , and Telugu .

, the co-founder of TabletWise.net says, "We fulfill an important patient need in the Indian health care system by making medicine information easily available. Now with the launch of our multilingual sites in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, consumers can discover the uses and side-effects of medicines anywhere, anytime, in a language that they easily understand."

"During the COVID pandemic, there has been a huge rise in the need for consumers to find information on medicines. This inspired us to create a set of multilingual websites powered by AI/ML-based language translation technologies," said , Project Manager at TabletWise.net.

Aditya Puri, further explains, "Medicine information is very difficult to access by the common public in India because of a lack of multilingual resources. TabletWise has collected important information on medicines and developed technology to translate it using AI and ML to the most popular languages spoken in India. This helps patients easily understand and use this critical information in an easy format. Eventually, our goal is to provide medicine and health information in all major languages of India and the world."

The multilingual websites comprise information pages for over 4 lakh medicines (including common medicines such as , , and ) and 5,000 diseases. also provides over 50,000 words of translated information on sourced from the National Institute of Health (NIH), USA.

TabletWise.net was founded in 2016 with a mission to help patients make the best possible decisions about medicines. TabletWise provides trustworthy information on uses, composition, and side effects for over 4 lakh commonly used medicines. It has also developed India's first website to collect user data on consumer medicines and deliver 'deep' behavior analytics. Within a short period, TabletWise.net has become one of the top health sites in India. TabletWise.net has offices in Bangalore, India, and Pleasanton, CA, USA. TabletWise.net was founded by alumni of Rutgers University and IIT Kharagpur.

