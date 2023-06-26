TAGTHAi launches "Chiang Mai Pass": The First-ever Multi-attractions City Pass for Chiang Mai

PRNewswire

Chiang Mai [Thailand], June 26: TAGTHAi is the Thailand's national travel platform that brings together comprehensive and unparalleled travel services. The platform, which is aimed to meet the lifestyle needs of modern travelers and bolster digital tourism and lifestyles, has introduced "Chiang Mai Pass", the first-of-its-kind multi-attraction city pass for tourists visiting Chiang Mai. It is designed to cater to tourists' needs, maximize convenience, and guide travelers to new experiences. The package is built on a network of more than 60 partners, including city's famous tourist attractions & workshops, restaurants, and spas. This robust and comprehensive network underlines its status as the national travel platform which aims to boost tourism and support local businesses.

Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of Management Committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Company Limited and co-founder of the TAGTHAi application said, "the TAGTHAi travel platform has enjoyed success through the launch of Bangkok Pass, Golf Pass and ONESIAM Pass. The application more than 700,000 downloads from both Thai and international tourists, emphasizing TAGTHAi's capabilities to meet the needs of tourists. This is the perfect time to launch "Chiang Mai Pass", a city pass that facilitates a seamless and contactless travel experience. The all-in-one card for dining and sightseeing offers a variety of choices curated by locals so the tourists can choose experiences and destinations that fit their lifestyle. Tourists are guaranteed to enjoy excellent, convenient and fulfilling services provided by our 60 partners across Chiang Mai."

"In addition to TAGTHAi comprehensively meeting the needs of tourists with an all-in-one card, we hope locals and SME businesses will use "Chiang Mai Pass" as a distribution channel and expand their customer base of international tourists. It will bolster their revenue digitally thanks to access to a broader and diverse customer base, which will improve the quality of life of local communities," said Sarasin.

Tourists can download the TAGTHAi app via the App Store and Play Store. The Chiang Mai TAGTHAi Pass is available for 1,490 baht (regular) and 2,990 baht (premium). Enjoy a 100 baht discount by using the promo code CNX100 (limited to the first 100 customers). Interested tourists and business operators can find more information on https://www.tagthai.com or follow the latest updates via the tagthai.official account on Facebook and Instagram to gain access to exclusive discounts and privileges.

