Tailored Personal Loan Offers From 20+ Lenders on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Bajaj Markets serves as a comprehensive digital platform to connect borrowers with over 20+ leading banks and NBFCs offering personal loans. The marketplace allows seamless comparison of loan features, including interest rates, loan amounts, tenures, and eligibility criteria.

Personal loans of up to Rs55 Lakhs are available, letting applicants cater to their diverse financial needs such as travel, education, or medical expenses. The platform facilitates access to flexible repayment terms alongside simplified documentation requirements, with approval timelines varying by lender policies. The starting interest rate for personal loans available on Bajaj Markets stands at 9.99% p.a.

The streamlined application process requires only basic details such as mobile number, name, pincode, etc. Based on eligibility, loan offers are presented, empowering borrowers to select options aligned with their financial plans.

By bringing multiple trusted lending partners onto one platform, Bajaj Markets aims to simplify the borrowing journey, making personal loans more accessible and convenient for individuals across India.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com

