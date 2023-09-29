Taking Education Worldwide: Gradding Revolutionizes Study Abroad Experiences

Mamta Shekhawat, Founder, Gradding

“Gradding is a trusted study abroad platform that helps students explore international academic opportunities. It offers many services that simplify overseas education for study abroad aspirants.”

New Delhi (India), September 29: It is an AI-driven study abroad platform that revolutionizes the experience of studying abroad for students. It is an excellent platform that gives wings to study abroad aspirants. Founded in 2012, Gradding is an overseas education platform that was started in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and now enriching its routes all over the country. This platform also has its offices worldwide. The platform has a team of experienced career counsellors with many years of experience in the overseas education industry. Gradding just began with the simple idea of simplifying the study abroad journey and making it accessible for students worldwide.

Speaking on how Gradding is revolutionizing the study abroad industry, Mamta Shekhawat, Founder, Gradding, said, “We are happy that our platform brought such revolution in the overseas industry, which was the need of the hour for society. We started this platform in 2012 to make overseas education possible for students in the country. But, with time, we have seen positive responses and support from people, and we keep modifying our services to provide more facilities on our platform. Undoubtedly, AI was a game changer for us. With the blend of modern technology and innovation, we have built the best AI-driven study abroad platform that offers multiple services”.

In the overseas education industry, consultants charge very high for counselling sessions. However, Gradding understands the value of money and the importance of counselling. Thus, it offers free counselling sessions for study abroad aspirants.

She also added, “We know that students assume that studying abroad is quite costly, but it isn’t true. By getting help from the best study abroad advisors, they can easily plan their overseas academic journey on an affordable budget.”

Gradding is a renowned overseas education platforms that uses AI to make it convenient for students. The AI-generated approach of this platform brought a revolution in the study abroad industry as you can find details of the top courses, universities, and countries in one place on their website. Apart from that, Gradding stands out in the crowd by offering services like customized study plans, expert visa assistance, international test preparation, scholarship aid, application assistance, Pre and Post study-abroad support, etc.

Undoubtedly, Gradding is a tech-enabled study abroad platform that brought a revolution in the education system or the study-abroad process. This platform allows admission to renowned universities in top countries like the UK, Canada, USA and Australia. Gradding already won hearts and has become the reason for bringing smiles to the faces of study abroad aspirants. This revolutionary study abroad platform now sets to expand more branches worldwide to convert the dreams of studying abroad into reality.

