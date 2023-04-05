Tanishq unveils 'Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar' Solitaire Collection: The amalgamation of brilliance and rarity

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (/NewsVoir): A sheer amalgamation of brilliance and rarity, a collection brilliant by design crafted with multitude of sparkling nano-facets. Tshq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has launched a glorious solitaire collection 'Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar'. The collection crafted with utmost care, precision and perfection pays a tribute to the legend's remarkable achievements celebrating Master Blaster's 100 international centuries, during this 50th birthday year.

This 100 limited edition solitaire collection is much like the legend it celebrates, representing pinnacle of excellence. Each piece in this collection shines with unmatched brilliance, scintillation, and fire unleashing infinite flashes of colour from these handcrafted diamonds. In the universe of diamonds, Celeste solitaires reign as the undisputed crown jewel of all jewels. The pieces in this uber-premium collection are crafted with revolutionary diamond-cutting technology, protected by no less than six patents, the Celeste solitaire is a result of ground-breaking innovation in the realm of diamond cutting.

'Tshq Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar' includes an array of spectacular designs for both women and men, including rings, earrings and bracelets. Each piece in Tshq Celeste is handcrafted to perfection and designed to capture the essence of Sachin Tendulkar's style and personality. This oh-so-appealing collection from the house of Tshq boasts use of the highest clarity grade, characterized by an absence of any inclusions or blemishes even under 10X magnification. These magnificent solitaire pieces are a symbol of excellence, brilliance, rarity, love and a celebration of life's most precious moments. This exclusive line of Solitaires speaks elegance, timelessness and panache exquisitely crafted in statement forms like no other.

Speaking on the launch of this magnificent collection, Arun Narayan, VP - Category, Marketing & Retail, Tshq, Titan Company Limited said "The launch of Tshq Celeste is momentous as we are delighted to present the most exquisitely crafted solitaire diamonds that shine with unmatched brilliance, scintillation & fire. These diamonds in addition to being sourced from the best across the world, graded in over 60 criteria of excellence, feature what has been called the biggest innovation in diamond cutting in over a century. Every Tshq Celeste diamond imbued with this patented technology features thousands of invisible nano prisms that enhance the light performance and ensures unmatched brilliance, making Tshq Celeste truly "a cut above" And, to enhance the preciousness of Celeste, we are elated to partner with Sachin Tendulkar, an icon of excellence & brilliance and a man of impeccable style & sophistication. As the epitome of excellence and brilliance, we are delighted to present 100 limited edition 'Sachin x Celeste' solitaires that fall under 0.006 per cent of Solitaires available worldwide in the D-Flawless 1 Carat category.

These are "the most precious of 1-carat diamonds in the world at this time", to celebrate a decade of Sachin's century of centuries, that remains the pinnacle of excellence & brilliance in world cricket. Further, like the master blaster himself, Celeste diamonds were born special but needed to be crafted and designed to perfection. To commemorate this journey, every Sachin x Celeste special edition solitaire comes with an exclusive coffee table book, "Sachin, Brilliant by Design!"

Speaking on the collaboration, Sachin Tendulkar said, "It's been a pleasure partnering with Tshq to create this exclusive limited-edition collection and bringing it to life. Tshq has been a revered brand known for its design intricacy, trust factor and great customer connect. The Tshq Celeste is a carefully curated innovative collection that celebrates the unifying spirit of cricket as well. I hope this partnership opens up newer avenues to celebrate excellence among the consumers."

Tshq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tshq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tshq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities.

